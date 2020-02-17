Schaumburg Dental Studio Corrects Chipped Teeth and Flawed Smiles with Porcelain Veneers in Schaumburg, IL

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients seeking to enhance the appearance of their smile can do so easily at Schaumburg Dental Studio through two-step porcelain veneers in Schaumburg, IL.Porcelain veneers and other cosmetic dentistry treatments can correct minor imperfections in a person's smile, such as discolored teeth, a chipped tooth or gaps between teeth. Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant have over 30 years of combined experience in offering patients beautiful new smiles.

"My front tooth had chipped and I had a porcelain filling on the front, so it was very jagged. I was worried it was going to cause more damage, so I tried to get seen as soon as possible. The process was quick and smooth," says Gabrielle, a patient of Dr. Patel. "Everything is done within the office. So, it's easy to get everything done because nothing has to be sent out and there is no waiting period."

Porcelain veneers are thin covers placed on the front of flawed teeth that mimic the appearance and function of a natural tooth. One of the best parts of porcelain veneers is that the procedure can often be completed in just two appointments, with the first being the preparation stage and the veneers being affixed to the teeth during the second. Porcelain veneers can correct a wide range of cosmetic imperfections, including:



A chipped tooth

Stained or discolored teeth

Gaps between teeth

Worn or misshapen teeth

Teeth that appear too small

Schaumburg Dental Studio offers additional options for those seeking to enhance the look of their smile, featuring Lumineers® as well. Lumineers are similar to porcelain veneers, but the differences are that they are thinner and can often last a patient for many more years. For patients seeking to brighten the look of their smile with a thin, minimally invasive treatment, Lumineers are often acceptable, but for those trying to cover up more serious cosmetic concerns, porcelain veneers often offer better results.

Patients with missing teeth or severely gapped teeth can also fill in the gaps of their smile with Snap-On Smile®. This treatment provides patients with a natural looking set of teeth that can be placed over existing teeth or gaps and provide the appearance of a straight, beautiful and healthy smile. Snap-On Smile can be worn when needed and taken off when in privacy. This solution allows for an entire smile to be enhanced quickly, but the treatment is not as long lasting or convenient as porcelain veneers or Lumineers.

Those in need of cosmetic dentistry who would like to learn more about porcelain veneers in Schaumburg, IL

About the Dentists

Schaumburg Dental Studio is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Schaumburg, IL since 2004. With over 30 years of combined experience, Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant provide cutting-edge care including dental implants, laser gum disease therapy, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry treatments. Dedicated to their patients, this team frequently participates in community charities including the Dentistry from the Heart program each year. A patient-centered office, the entire team at Schaumburg Dental Studio strives to offer leading-edge treatments using the latest technology while also making them affordable for their community. To learn more about Dr. Patel, Dr. Merchant, Schaumburg Dental Studio or the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673 to schedule a custom consultation.

