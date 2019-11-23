Schaumburg Dental Studio Removes Painful Wisdom Teeth with Leading-Edge Extraction Techniques in Schaumburg, IL

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schaumburg Dental Studio offers patients with impacted wisdom teeth in Schaumburg, IL the opportunity to receive wisdom tooth extractions from their experienced general dentists. This not only saves patients time by removing the lengthy referral process, but it also saves patients on the high costs of seeing a specialist. Dr. Jig Patel and his associate Dr. Muizz Merchant create a seamless wisdom tooth extraction process, offering patients sedation dentistry and a comfortable, stress-free atmosphere.

Schaumburg Dental Studio recommends wisdom tooth extraction this time of year because many young patients with impacted wisdom teeth are returning to school in the fall. Receiving treatment now gives patients plenty of time to recover before school reconvenes.

Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, have evolved to no longer serve a purpose in oral function. Instead, they often cause issues such as pain, swelling, tooth decay, inflammation and abrasions. When patients start to recognize these symptoms, many dentists recommend undergoing a wisdom tooth extraction before the teeth cause further oral concerns.

Schaumburg Dental Studio offers many in-house sedation options for patients and works closely with an experienced anesthesiologist when patients elect general anesthesia. If patients need all four wisdom teeth extracted, this can typically be done in one visit, which expedites healing and eliminates the need for additional surgeries. Plus, when patients undergo wisdom tooth extraction, they experience relief from wisdom tooth pain and the other oral complications.

Dr. Patel and Dr. Merchant put forth extra effort to ensure that their patients understand their treatment and are comfortable throughout the process. "Everyone is very friendly, helpful, and willing to do whatever needs to be done to make you feel comfortable," Gabrielle, a patient of Dr. Patel, explains as she recalls her numerous visits to Schaumburg Dental Studio. "Dr. Patel is extremely gentle, and lets you know ahead of time what's going to happen. Not all dentists take that extra time to walk you through the process like Dr. Patel does."

Individuals with impacted wisdom teeth who are looking to for wisdom tooth extraction options in Schaumburg, IL can connect with Schaumburg Dental Studio for a consultation. To schedule an appointment visit http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673.

About the Dentists

Schaumburg Dental Studio is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Schaumburg, IL since 2004. With over 30 years of combined experience, Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant provide cutting-edge care including dental implants, laser gum disease therapy, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry treatments. Dedicated to their patients, this team frequently participates in community charities including the Dentistry from the Heart program each year. A patient-centered office, the entire team at Schaumburg Dental Studio strives to offer leading-edge treatments using the latest technology while also making them affordable for their community. To learn more about Dr. Patel, Dr. Merchant, Schaumburg Dental Studio or the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673 to schedule a custom consultation.

SOURCE Schaumburg Dental Studio