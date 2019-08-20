Schaumburg, IL Dentists Relieve Jaw Pain with a Multi-Disciplinary Approach to TMJ Treatment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected dentists of Schaumburg Dental Studio offer patients in Schaumburg, IL relief from jaw pain through a variety of TMJ treatments. Pain and issues surrounding the temporomandibular joints (TMJ) are referred to as temporomandibular disorders (TMD). These disorders not only cause jaw pain and discomfort, but they affect a person's quality of life. Drs. Jig Patel, David Neumann, and Muizz Merchant offer multi-disciplinary TMJ treatments that bring relief to patients experiencing TMJ disorders.

Affecting approximately 12 percent of the population, TMD is a condition where an imbalance occurs between the muscles, bone, or nerves surrounding the TMJ. In some cases, the imbalance exists among all three. TMD can be caused by several factors including autoimmune disorders, infections, injuries to the jaw area, and various forms of arthritis. The pain can range from a dull ache to sharp shooting pain. Symptoms of TMD include:



Face, neck, shoulder, upper back, or jaw pain

Tooth pain or soreness

Tinnitus (ringing in the ear) or earaches

Clicking, popping, or grinding when engaging the jaw

Lockjaw

Difficulty chewing

Chronic headaches

The Schaumburg Dental Studio dentists offer customized TMJ treatment, adjusted based on the severity of each case. In some situations, TMD can be resolved through simple exercises and stretches. In other cases, a night guard or occlusal therapy might be required to relieve the jaw pain and other symptoms. For more advanced cases, they offer crown and implant restorations, orthodontics treatments like Invisalign®, or occlusal adjustments. Each of these treatments help adjust or realign the bite and relieve undue stress on the joint.

No matter how severe the situation, the dentists at Schaumburg Dental Studio use the most conservative methods available. "My personal goal is always to treat TMD non-invasively and non-surgically, as there have been no long-term clinical trials to study the safety or results of TMD surgery," Dr. Patel explains.

Those experiencing jaw pain or other symptoms of TMJ disorders in Schaumburg, IL can connect with Drs. Patel, Neumann, and Merchant for a consultation regarding which TMJ treatment is best suited for their situation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673.

About the Dentists

Schaumburg Dental Studio is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Schaumburg, IL since 2004. With over 30 years of combined experience, Drs. Jig Patel, David Neumann and Muizz Merchant provide cutting-edge care including dental implants, laser gum disease therapy, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry treatments. Dedicated to their patients, this team frequently participates in community charities including the Dentistry from the Heart Program each year. A patient-centered office, the entire team at Schaumburg Dental Studio strives to offer leading-edge treatments using the latest technology while also making them affordable for their community. To learn more about Dr. Patel, Neumann, Merchant, Schaumburg Dental Studio or the services they offer visit their website at http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673 to schedule a custom consultation.

