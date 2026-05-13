TILT Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAMB / ISIN: CA88688R1047
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13.05.2026 20:34:23
SCHD Has the Scale. HDV Has the Energy Tilt. Which Dividend ETF Fits Your Portfolio?
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) offers a higher current yield and lower costs, while iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:HDV) provides slightly lower volatility and a different concentration of energy giants.Investors seeking income often gravitate toward these two stalwarts. While both target high-quality dividend payers, the Schwab fund tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, while the iShares fund focuses on a tighter group of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities. Understanding their distinct sector tilts and risk profiles is essential for portfolio construction.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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