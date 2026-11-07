SCHD Just Hit a Record High Following Midterm Election Results. I'd Still Rather Buy This Dividend King for Passive Income.

The major stock market indexes rallied following midterm election results, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gaining 3% on the session. From a sector perspective, the biggest winners were healthcare and consumer staples -- both of which closed at all-time highs. Amid Republican control of the Executive Branch and Democrats gaining the majority in the Senate and House, investors are piling into safe sectors that tend to do well regardless of political and economic uncertainty.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) -- which we'll simply refer to as SCHD going forward -- is heavily concentrated in these sectors. So it's no surprise it added to its already red-hot gains to close at an all-time high. Meanwhile, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) roared 6.5% higher on Nov. 4 but is still down big year-to-date. Here's why McDonald's stands out as an even better buy than SCHD.

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