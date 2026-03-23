Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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23.03.2026 05:13:05
SCHD vs NOBL: Which ETF is the Best Buy for Your Dividend Goals?
Both the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT:NOBL) target dividend-focused U.S. equities, but SCHD stands out for its lower cost and higher yield, while NOBL offers a more diversified sector mix.The ETFs take distinct approaches: SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, whereas NOBL invests at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of its index, with a minimum of 40 equally weighted stocks and no single sector comprising more than 30% of index weight.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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