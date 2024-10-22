Schedule 2(g) Disclosure

Reykjavik, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TORONTO, ONTARIO – 22 October 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces the following information in relation to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, including additional details to those previously published in the Board changes announcement on 27 August 2021:

Warwick Peter Morley-Jepson, non-executive director of Amaroq, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships that are disclosable in relation to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Amaroq Minerals Ltd Wesdome Gold Mines Limited Karora Resources Inc Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Ivanplats (PTY) Ltd Sun Gold Resources Limited

