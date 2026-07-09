Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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09.07.2026 23:55:01
SCHH vs. VNQI: Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHH) and the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) depends on whether an investor seeks domestic concentration or broad international diversification within the property sector.Both funds provide targeted real estate exposure, but their geographical footprints are opposites. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF tracks domestic equity real estate investment trusts. In contrast, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF excludes the United States entirely, capturing property markets across more than 30 other countries to serve as a broad global diversifier.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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