Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Contemplated bond issue

Schibsted ASA has mandated SEB to investigate the opportunity to issue one or more NOK senior unsecured bond issues with tenors in the 2-5 years range, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR

+47 941 00 835

E-mail: ir@schibsted.com

Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer

+47 916 86 692

E-mail: catharina.thorenfeldt@schibsted.com





Oslo, 15 April 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

