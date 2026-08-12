Schindler Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJWH / ISIN: CH0024638212
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12.08.2026 06:30:13
Schindler awarded modernization project of the General Motors Building in New York
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Schindler Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schindler has been awarded the contract to modernize 31 elevators at the iconic General Motors Building at 767 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Schindler PORT will be incorporated into the building to improve traffic management and offer additional security.
The General Motors Building, owned by BXP, is an iconic 50-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Completed in 1968 it occupies a full city block at 767 Fifth Avenue at the southeast corner of Central Park. The vertical transportation systems are a focal point in helping to upgrade the building's premium tenant amenities.
Schindler will modernize 31 elevators. The project will include a complete overhaul of the elevator systems including the original machines and core mechanical components, installing new controllers and electronic infrastructure.
“Partnering with BXP on this project allows us to significantly upgrade the vertical mobility systems in one of New York’s most recognizable addresses and will enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency for every tenant and visitor,” says Vikén Martarian, who is a member of Schindler’s Group Executive Committee and responsible for the Americas region and the Escalators segment. “We are proud to be part of the evolution of this landmark and to help ensure it remains a top-tier commercial icon in Manhattan.”
Schindler PORT, Schindler’s advanced destination dispatch system, will be installed to ensure minimal waiting times and optimal passenger comfort, while enhancing the building’s security through benefits such as secure floor access.
About Schindler
More information
Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland
Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schindler Holding AG
|Zugerstrasse 13
|6060 Ebikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41414453060
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@schindler.com
|Internet:
|www.schindler.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024638212, CH0024638196
|Valor:
|002463821
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2381042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381042 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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