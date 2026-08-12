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12.08.2026 06:30:13

Schindler awarded modernization project of the General Motors Building in New York

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schindler awarded modernization project of the General Motors Building in New York

12.08.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Schindler has been awarded the contract to modernize 31 elevators at the iconic General Motors Building at 767 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Schindler PORT will be incorporated into the building to improve traffic management and offer additional security.

The General Motors Building, owned by BXP, is an iconic 50-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Completed in 1968 it occupies a full city block at 767 Fifth Avenue at the southeast corner of Central Park. The vertical transportation systems are a focal point in helping to upgrade the building's premium tenant amenities.

Schindler will modernize 31 elevators. The project will include a complete overhaul of the elevator systems including the original machines and core mechanical components, installing new controllers and electronic infrastructure.

“Partnering with BXP on this project allows us to significantly upgrade the vertical mobility systems in one of New York’s most recognizable addresses and will enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency for every tenant and visitor,” says Vikén Martarian, who is a member of Schindler’s Group Executive Committee and responsible for the Americas region and the Escalators segment. “We are proud to be part of the evolution of this landmark and to help ensure it remains a top-tier commercial icon in Manhattan.”

Schindler PORT, Schindler’s advanced destination dispatch system, will be installed to ensure minimal waiting times and optimal passenger comfort, while enhancing the building’s security through benefits such as secure floor access.

 

About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 41 445 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99
katherine.lee@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2381042

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381042  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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