09.02.2022 07:30:43
Schindler becomes global vertical mobility partner for ISS
Schindler and ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, have signed a global frame agreement for the maintenance and modernization of the elevators and escalators in operation in ISS' global portfolio. In addition, Schindler and ISS will explore innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for ISS clients globally.
'Schindler is now a certified service provider to ISS' global customer base. The agreement will allow us to work closely with ISS on new innovations with a view to creating an even better customer experience, while supporting the company in its sustainability ambitions,' said Paolo Compagna, Schindler's COO. 'We want to build an inspiring and trusted partnership with ISS to jointly create remarkable spaces that put customer experience at their center through industrial leadership and innovation.'
Under the global agreement, Schindler will become a preferred partner for the upkeep and modernization of elevators and escalators, with a focus on keeping equipment running and passengers moving safely in ISS' global portfolio, which covers more than 30 countries. Schindler's real-time performance and maintenance tracking will become integral to ISS' service delivery. In addition, Schindler and ISS will jointly create customized solutions to optimize user experience as well as the movement of people in buildings of ISS' customers globally.
Schindler will support ISS' journey toward net zero emissions through products including Schindler PORT 4D, reducing the energy consumption of an elevator group by up to 40%, as well as through modernization and the rollout of adaptive maintenance solutions.
