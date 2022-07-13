Schindler elevates Singapores CapitaSpring skyscraper

Schindler has equipped the new CapitaSpring skyscraper, one of Singapores tallest and greenest buildings, with its latest innovations in vertical mobility, including 25 elevators with Schindler PORT technology for better transit management.

Schindler elevators transport people throughout the offices and serviced apartments of the 51-storey integrated development that is located in Singapores financial district. Throughout CapitaSpring, facial recognition and QR code turnstiles have been integrated for a touchless user experience, and the Schindler PORT transit management solution optimizes travel time in the building, while making it more user and eco-friendly. In addition, autonomous cleaning robots connect to the buildings elevators and turnstile systems.

The iconic landmark, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with Carlo Ratti Associati, has not just redefined Singapores skyline but also sets a new benchmark for office space due to its design integrating a green oasis botanical promenade, perched 100 meters above the ground. The building is a recipient of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Award one of the highest sustainability accolades that can be achieved in Singapore.

This is an exciting project for us in Singapore, a place where the sustainability of existing and new buildings has become a top priority, said Robert Seakins, responsible for Asia-Pacific on Schindlers Group Executive Committee. Schindler technology is a key contributor to the seamless, efficient, and safe movement of people throughout this landmark building.