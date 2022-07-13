Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 06:30:25

Schindler elevates Singapores CapitaSpring skyscraper

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate
Schindler elevates Singapores CapitaSpring skyscraper

13.07.2022 / 06:30

Schindler has equipped the new CapitaSpring skyscraper, one of Singapores tallest and greenest buildings, with its latest innovations in vertical mobility, including 25 elevators with Schindler PORT technology for better transit management.

Schindler elevators transport people throughout the offices and serviced apartments of the 51-storey integrated development that is located in Singapores financial district. Throughout CapitaSpring, facial recognition and QR code turnstiles have been integrated for a touchless user experience, and the Schindler PORT transit management solution optimizes travel time in the building, while making it more user and eco-friendly. In addition, autonomous cleaning robots connect to the buildings elevators and turnstile systems.

The iconic landmark, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with Carlo Ratti Associati, has not just redefined Singapores skyline but also sets a new benchmark for office space due to its design integrating a green oasis botanical promenade, perched 100 meters above the ground. The building is a recipient of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Award one of the highest sustainability accolades that can be achieved in Singapore. 

This is an exciting project for us in Singapore, a place where the sustainability of existing and new buildings has become a top priority, said Robert Seakins, responsible for Asia-Pacific on Schindlers Group Executive Committee. Schindler technology is a key contributor to the seamless, efficient, and safe movement of people throughout this landmark building.

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Nicole Wesch | Head Global Communications & Marketing
Phone +41 41 445 50 90 
nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
www.group.schindler.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1396733

 
End of News EQS News Service

1396733  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396733&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Schindler AG NAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schindler AG NAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schindler AG NA 190,00 0,00% Schindler AG NA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen