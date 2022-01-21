Schindler Holding AG: Changes to the Group Executive Committee

The Board of Directors of Schindler Holding AG and CEO Thomas Oetterli have agreed for him to step down from his role. Silvio Napoli takes on the CEO position in addition to his current role as Chairman with immediate effect. Paolo Compagna, currently Deputy CEO, assumes the Chief Operating Officer role, succeeded by Meinolf Pohle in his responsibility for Europe North.

'On behalf of the Board and the employees of Schindler, I would like to thank Thomas for his lasting contribution to Schindler's success and growth in his 28 years with the company. We look forward to continuing working with him in his new role as Special Advisor to the Supervisory and Strategy Committee,' said Silvio Napoli.

Thomas Oetterli commented: 'After twelve years on the Group Executive Committee, and thereof six years serving as a CEO, it's time to hand over the operational leadership.'

'The large number of challenges created by an increasingly complex environment calls for the highest organizational agility and efficiency. With Thomas's departure from the Group Executive Committee, we will streamline the organization to address gaps in competitiveness even faster, in line with the objectives of the Top Speed 23 program,' said Silvio Napoli.

Paolo Compagna, currently Deputy CEO, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. He has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2015, responsible for Europe North. Paolo joined Schindler in 2010 and held various leadership roles in Germany, including CEO of Schindler Deutschland AG & Co. KG. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from TH Köln, Cologne, Germany, and a degree in business engineering from BHT, Berlin, Germany.

Meinolf Pohle joins the Group Executive Committee assuming the responsibility for Europe North. He has been working at Schindler since 2001 and held various leadership position in Finance and Field Operations. He served as CEO of Schindler Deutschland AG & Co. KG since 2015. Meinolf holds a PhD in economics from University Leipzig, Germany and a degree in business economics from University Paderborn, Germany.

As of January 22, 2022, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Silvio Napoli (Chairman and CEO), Paolo Compagna (COO and Deputy CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Karl-Heinz Bauer (CTO), Andre Inserra (Americas), Jujudhan Jena (Asia Pacific), Meinolf Pohle (Europe North), Urs Scheidegger (CFO), Christian Schulz (Operations), Robert Seakins (Field Quality & Excellence), Sabine Siméon-Aissaoui (Escalators and Supply Chain), Tobias B. Staehelin (Group Human Resources) and Daryoush Ziai (China).