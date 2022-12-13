Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG

Schindler recognized with A score for transparency on climate change



13.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



CDP, the global environmental impact non-profit organization, has recognized Schindlers leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change with the highest A score in 2022. The CDPs 2022 climate change questionnaire is broadly recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. The CDP process assesses companies, allocating a score of A to D based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Over the past two years Schindler has accelerated and ramped up its environmental efforts, such as gradually adding electromobility for service technicians to the Groups vehicle fleet, offering green maintenance solutions to customers, and boosting technology and innovation to serve safekeeping the planet, to only mention a few initiatives. That our joint efforts have been rewarded with the inclusion in CDPs A list for the first time encourages us. It is important to be reassured that we are making positive progress by putting measures in place to protect what is dear to us. Our objectives are high we have committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain by 2040. We will further challenge ourselves to step-by-step reach the next level of protecting our environment and ensuring business resilience to climate change, confirms Silvio Napoli, Schindlers Chairman and CEO. Press release (PDF) About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindleris committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the worlds environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over USD 130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states, and regions. More information:

