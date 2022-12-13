|
13.12.2022 07:00:33
Schindler recognized with A score for transparency on climate change
Schindler Holding AG
CDP, the global environmental impact non-profit organization, has recognized Schindlers leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change with the highest A score in 2022.
The CDPs 2022 climate change questionnaire is broadly recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. The CDP process assesses companies, allocating a score of A to D based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Over the past two years Schindler has accelerated and ramped up its environmental efforts, such as gradually adding electromobility for service technicians to the Groups vehicle fleet, offering green maintenance solutions to customers, and boosting technology and innovation to serve safekeeping the planet, to only mention a few initiatives.
That our joint efforts have been rewarded with the inclusion in CDPs A list for the first time encourages us. It is important to be reassured that we are making positive progress by putting measures in place to protect what is dear to us. Our objectives are high we have committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain by 2040. We will further challenge ourselves to step-by-step reach the next level of protecting our environment and ensuring business resilience to climate change, confirms Silvio Napoli, Schindlers Chairman and CEO.
