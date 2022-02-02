|
02.02.2022 07:30:25
Schindler wins Cairo Monorail project
|
Schindler Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Today, Schindler announced it will deliver, install, and maintain 136 elevators and 272 escalators for the Cairo Monorail Project. This landmark project will help to connect Egypt's New Administrative City with East Cairo.
'Cairo Monorail is Schindler's first public transport project in Egypt, showing our growth trajectory in the region,' said Julio Arce, Member of the Schindler Group Executive Committee responsible for Europe South. 'Safety and reliability are our prime commitments. With our state-of-the-art equipment we look forward to securing a seamless mobility experience to millions of passengers in Cairo.'
Last year, Schindler already announced the delivery and installation of 129 high-rise elevators to six office towers currently under construction in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, which has been designed to become a high-tech model for Egypt's future.
About Schindler:
More information:
Carolyn Pike | Head of Media Relations
Phone +41 41 445 32 98 | Mobile +41 79 195 27 81
carolyn.pike@schindler.com
Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland
Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
|
1275567 02.02.2022
