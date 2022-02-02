02.02.2022 07:30:25

Schindler wins Cairo Monorail project

Schindler wins Cairo Monorail project

Today, Schindler announced it will deliver, install, and maintain 136 elevators and 272 escalators for the Cairo Monorail Project. This landmark project will help to connect Egypt's New Administrative City with East Cairo.

'Cairo Monorail is Schindler's first public transport project in Egypt, showing our growth trajectory in the region,' said Julio Arce, Member of the Schindler Group Executive Committee responsible for Europe South. 'Safety and reliability are our prime commitments. With our state-of-the-art equipment we look forward to securing a seamless mobility experience to millions of passengers in Cairo.'

Last year, Schindler already announced the delivery and installation of 129 high-rise elevators to six office towers currently under construction in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, which has been designed to become a high-tech model for Egypt's future.

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 66,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

