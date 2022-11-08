Schivo Acquires APN Global

Strategic Partnership to Enhance Innovation and Cross-Border Growth Opportunities for Both Organizations

WATERFORD, Ireland, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schivo is pleased to announce it has acquired APN Global, including its operating subsidiary APN Inc. While further solidifying Shivo's presence in North America, this is a new step for APN, which will continue its growth in Quebec and will become the Schivo Group's manufacturing center of excellence throughout the world.

APN Global is a recognized leader in proprietary AFP valves, fittings, and tubing technologies for analytical instrumentation and Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) devices leveraging the latest in industry 4.0 technologies incorporating autonomous robotics and fully closed-loop manufacturing. Consistent with our strategy, the combination with APN further increases Schivo's ability to offer complete solutions for complex MIS and analytical instrumentation systems in high-growth markets.

Founded in 1970 and located in Quebec, Canada, APN further expands Schivo's presence and proximity to customers in the region. APN brings a reputation for delivering exceptional innovation, manufacturing expertise, and service to leading and emerging customers across North America, Asia, and Europe. The Quebec site features a modern, state-of-the-art, 60,000-square-foot facility with extensive application engineering resources and manufacturing expertise. Yves Proteau, Co-President of APN Global, will join Schivo's leadership team as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Technology Systems.

"The acquisition of APN Global is strategically aligned with our vision to expand our presence in high-growth markets," said Graham Reeves, Schivo CEO. "APN brings deep subject matter know-how and highly differentiated product and technology solutions to our portfolio. The coupling of this product, technology, and Industry 4.0 expertise with Schivo's existing MIS and analytical systems knowledge will bring unparalleled capabilities to meet our customers' needs. This synergistic coupling makes Schivo the partner of choice for developing the next generation of lifesaving and life-enhancing devices. We're excited to welcome the Quebec team to Schivo. Their innovation, capabilities, and values perfectly complement Schivo's,".

Yves Proteau, Co-President of APN Global, says, "The investment from Schivo comes at the perfect time for APN. Schivo, which operates in markets with great potential, is a company that has the ability to give APN the means to achieve its ambitions. Schivo, for its part, will benefit from the work carried out and the experience acquired by APN in recent years in industry 4.0 and process automation. My role will be to share this know-how with the other plants in the group. I am proud that Quebec know-how will be leveraged through the group worldwide. The APN team is happy to participate in this great adventure."

Schivo is an OEM Contract Manufacturing partner with over 50 years of experience in the manufacturing, assembly, and testing of complex devices, & instruments for global leaders in the Minimally Invasive Surgical and Life Sciences spaces.

Schivo is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer with complex and micro-machining capabilities, 5 – Axis milling, laser cutting, welding, metal fabrication, and clean room assembly of electro-mechanical devices. Other services include packaging, validation, and verification, of life-enhancing instruments.

Schivo manufactures, assembles, and delivers prototypes and finished devices for the Medical Device and Life Sciences markets. Serving as a natural extension of their development team, we partner with industry leaders and innovators in addressing their unique engineering challenges, creating innovative manufacturing processes, and supporting them at every step, from concept to commercial launch, to help bring their technologies to market.

