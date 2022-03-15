SCHLAGE® MTB MOBILE ENABLED MULTI-TECHNOLOGY READERS NOW VERIFIED WITH SIA OPEN SUPERVISED DEVICE PROTOCOL

CARMEL, Ind., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US , a leading provider of security products and solutions, announced today that the Schlage® MTB mobile enabled multi- technology readers have been tested and verified to meet the Security Industry Association (SIA) Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) communications standard for access control security and interoperability. The distinguished OSDP Verified mark confirms the range's higher security, interoperability and advanced functionality, which instills confidence in integrators, specifiers and practitioners that OSDP devices will work as intended for various types of access control use cases.

"Allegion is a long-time advocate of OSDP standards, and we are proud to add the Schlage MTB readers to the list of OSDP Verified products," said Devin Love, director of commercial software and electronic products. "As more hardware and software manufacturers adopt an open architecture, the power of access control systems increases exponentially. The OSDP verification assures security professionals that these products provide the high level of security and interoperability required in a variety of use cases."

Launched in April 2020, SIA OSDP Verified is a comprehensive testing program that validates a device conforms to the SIA OSDP standard and the related performance profiles. SIA started its OSDP Verified program to test and validate that devices conform to the standard and related performance protocols. The Schlage MTB mobile enabled multi-technology readers + SIA OSDP Verified brings the following benefits to integrators and security professionals:

Increased interoperability: Enables communication among different manufacturers' devices and solutions

Enables communication among different manufacturers' devices and solutions Higher security: Offers more security than most common access control communications protocol and supports high-end AES-128 encryption

Offers more security than most common access control communications protocol and supports high-end AES-128 encryption Ease of use: Eliminates guesswork since encryption and authentication are predefined

To learn more about the Schlage MTB mobile enabled multi-technology readers, visit us.allegion.com . To view a list of SIA OSDP Verified products, visit securityindustry.org .

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About SIA

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,200 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.

