|
26.01.2023 06:00:28
Schlatter ends the 2022 financial year with a high order backlog
|
Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 26 January, 2023. In the 2022 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an or-der intake of CHF 128.1 million (2021: CHF 135.5 million). Net sales rose again to CHF 110.5 million (2021: CHF 94.6 million), an increase of 16.8%. As at December 31, 2022, the order backlog of CHF 89.4 million is significantly higher than in the previous year. (31.12.2021: CHF 71.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2022 financial year is expected to be in the mid-single-digit millions again. Capacity utilisation at all plants is secured until the end of 2023 thanks to the high order backlog.
The detailed annual results for 2022 will be published on March 31, 2023, by an ad hoc announcement as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).
Preliminary financial figures 2022 (unaudited)
Further information
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +41 44 732 71 70
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Agenda
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
------------------------------
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schlatter Industries AG
|Brandstrasse 24
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 732 71 11
|E-mail:
|info@schlattergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.schlattergroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0002277314
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1543837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1543837 26-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schlatter Industries AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:00
|Schlatter ends the 2022 financial year with a high order backlog (EQS Group)
|
06:00
|Schlatter beendet das Geschäftsjahr 2022 mit einem hohen Auftragsbestand (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Schlatter Gruppe verzeichnet erfreuliche Geschäftsentwicklungim ersten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Schlatter Group records good business performance in the first half of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Schlatter Gruppe entwickelt sich im Geschäftsjahr 2021 erfreulich (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Schlatter Group reports gratifying business development in the financial year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Financial year 2021: Schlatter reports gratifying business development (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Geschäftsjahr 2021: Schlatter mit erfreulicher Geschäftsentwicklung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Schlatter Industries AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schlatter Industries AG
|26,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX etwas höher -- DAX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht am Donnerstag unter die Nulllinie. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt zurück. In Japan und Hongkong zeigten sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.