Schlatter ends the 2022 financial year with a high order backlog

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR S c h l i e r e n, 26 January, 2023. In the 2022 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an or-der intake of CHF 128.1 million (2021: CHF 135.5 million). Net sales rose again to CHF 110.5 million (2021: CHF 94.6 million), an increase of 16.8%. As at December 31, 2022, the order backlog of CHF 89.4 million is significantly higher than in the previous year. (31.12.2021: CHF 71.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2022 financial year is expected to be in the mid-single-digit millions again. Capacity utilisation at all plants is secured until the end of 2023 thanks to the high order backlog. The detailed annual results for 2022 will be published on March 31, 2023, by an ad hoc announcement as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com). Preliminary financial figures 2022 (unaudited) Schlatter Group 1st half of 2nd half of Total Total in %

CHF million 2022 2022 2022 2021 to py Order intake 94.6 33.5 128.1 135.5 -5.50% Net sales 51.3 59.2 110.5 94.6 16.80% Order backlog as at 30.6. / 31.12. 115.0 89.4 71.8 24.50% Segments Welding Weaving CHF million. 2022 2021 in % 2022 2021 in % to py to py 99.9 112.3 28.2 23.2 Order intake -11.00% 21.60% 96.0 79.0 14.5 15.6 Net sales 21.50% -7.10% 62.5 58.7 26.9 13.1 Order backlog as at 31.12. 6.50% 105.30% Further information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 31.03.2023 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2022 by an ad hoc announcement and publication of the annual report on the companys website 04.05.2023 Annual General Meeting 17.08.2023 Publication of half-year report 2023 Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

