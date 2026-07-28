Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Schlatter strengthens its management team for the next phase of the company’s development



28-Jul-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Schlieren, 28 July 2026. The Board of Directors of Schlatter Industries AG has approved changes to the Executive Board, thereby implementing the long-term succession plan for the company’s operational management. Mr Werner Schmidli will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 31 July 2026. Following many years in senior management roles and in close consultation with the Board of Directors, the right time for an orderly generational handover in operational management has been determined. The Board of Directors thanks Werner Schmidli for his great commitment and his significant contribution to the successful development of the Schlatter Group during his many years of service. With effect from 1 August 2026, Mr Daniel Zappa, previously Chief Sales Officer (CSO), will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Schlatter Group. Daniel Zappa has held various management positions within the Schlatter Group for many years. He possesses extensive knowledge of international markets, customers and the company’s technologies and processes. The Board of Directors is confident that Daniel Zappa will successfully shape the next phase of the company’s development and consistently drive forward the strategic initiatives already announced. As part of this succession plan, Roger Widmer will take on the role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) with effect from 1 August 2026 and will become a member of the Executive Board. Roger Widmer has been with the Schlatter Group for more than twenty years and currently serves as Head of Project and Product Management as well as Deputy Chief Sales Officer (CSO). He has many years’ international experience in global sales, project management and product management. With this internal succession plan, Schlatter is consistently relying on experienced leaders from within its own ranks. The new management structure ensures continuity whilst also laying the foundations for the successful implementation of the company’s strategic and organisational development. The strategy previously communicated, as well as the financial expectations for the 2026 financial year, remain unchanged. Further Information Michael Hauser

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Schlatter Industries AG

Telephone: +41 792513282

Email: Michael.Hauser@Swissonline.ch Agenda 13.08.2026 Publication of the 2026 half-year results 26.03.2027 Publication of detailed 2026 annual results via an ad hoc announcement and publication of the annual report on the company's website 12.05.2027 Annual General Meeting Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group – which is listed on the Sparks Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange – guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.

This information can be downloaded as a PDF from the following link:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



If you no longer wish to receive information from Schlatter Industries AG, please send a message to: reto.stettler@schlattergroup.com

End of Inside Information