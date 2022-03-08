08.03.2022 14:00:00

Schlumberger Awarded Extensive Service Contract for Tilenga Onshore Oil Development in Uganda by TotalEnergies

Schlumberger announced today that it has been awarded an extensive contract for drilling, completions and production services by TotalEnergies for its Tilenga onshore oil development in Uganda.

The scope of the contract includes the provision of directional drilling services, upper completions, lower completions, artificial lift solutions, and wellheads for the Tilenga development, which comprises six fields with up to 426 wells, which will be developed across 31 wellpads.

"The Tilenga project is strategically significant to accelerated economic growth in Uganda. Schlumberger has committed to a comprehensive national content development plan, supporting TotalEnergies with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and in-country value creation. This will be achieved through local capacity building, localization of supply chain, education development, HSE stewardship, and digital enablement,” said Wallace Pescarini, president, Offshore Atlantic, Schlumberger.

Drilling activities are expected to begin in Q4 2022.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com.

