Schlumberger Expands Global AI Innovation Network with Opening of INNOVATION FACTORI in Houston

Schlumberger today expanded its successful INNOVATION FACTORI network with the opening of a new center in Houston, Texas. INNOVATION FACTORI enables customers to accelerate the development and deployment of enterprise-scale AI and digital solutions, in the context of their unique business challenges, spanning exploration to production and new energy systems.

"At INNOVATION FACTORI, customer teams join with our domain and data science experts to address their strategic demands, such as fast tracking of drilling automation, deployment of digital twins to optimize production, and modeling to achieve efficient carbon capture and storage,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. "Through INNOVATION FACTORI, customers can turn promising concepts into fully deployed digital solutions that extract maximum value from data to drive a major leap in business performance and, in turn, sustainability.”

Customers benefit from an agile approach by leveraging native applications in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment, which are seamlessly integrated with Agora* edge AI and IoT solutions. Customers also have access to a powerful machine learning platform with unrivalled AI capabilities through Schlumberger’s partnership with Dataiku. Together with Dataiku, Schlumberger is enabling customers to leverage a single, centralized platform to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications—allowing everyday users to develop ‘low-code no-code’ AI solutions.

Since the launch of INNOVATION FACTORI in March 2021, Schlumberger has delivered over 200 digital innovation projects to customers around the world, supported by over 4000 domain experts and more than 800 data scientists. INNOVATION FACTORI Houston augments an expanding global network, which includes centers in Rio de Janeiro, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and Oslo.

INNOVATION FACTORI Houston is located in The Ion—the epicenter for Houston’s innovation ecosystem, realized through a partnership between the Houston municipality, Rice University, and leaders in energy and technology.

To learn more about INNOVATION FACTORI, visit www.slb.com/InnovationFactori.

