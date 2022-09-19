Schlumberger Launches Digital Platform Partner Program

Schlumberger today launched its Digital Platform Partner Program, which will allow independent software vendors (ISV) to leverage the openness and extensibility of Schlumberger’s digital platform to build new applications and software and offer them to the market. Schlumberger customers will access a broad range of interoperable digital solutions, enabling data-driven decision making across the energy value chain and rapidly accelerating the time to value from digital transformation, at global scale.

"The Schlumberger Digital Platform Partner Program brings together digital solutions from Schlumberger and a growing number of ISVs, substantially increasing the choice of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science-enriched domain workflows for customers,” said Trygve Randen, director, Digital Subsurface Solutions, Schlumberger. "Our digital platform has become an open ecosystem of connected digital solutions, enabling customers to extract maximum value from their data, helping them innovate faster and drive business performance improvements at scale.”

At launch, nine ISVs are offering software solutions to Schlumberger customers, and the platform has been designed with an open framework to quickly onboard new partners.

The solutions are built and deployed through the DELFI* digital E&P platform and integrate seamlessly with industry-standard data platforms. This enables unprecedented value creation due to the interoperability across workflows and organizations. The ISV apps and solutions are targeting workflows across data operations, reservoir engineering, well planning and optimization, process engineering, production optimization, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and decarbonization technologies.

One of the current apps, Resoptima’s ResX software, works seamlessly with Schlumberger solutions to deliver ensemble-based modeling of reservoirs, while continuously conditioning data. Another app, LogQA, which is a cloud application from RoQC, rapidly identifies sub-standard log data and uses machine learning to fix log quality issues. In the production domain, the Tachyus Aqueon App helps customers make data-driven decisions in waterflood development, management, and optimization, quickly and easily.

"Our collaboration with Schlumberger has already delivered three successful projects at different locations, involving the deployment of our technologies within the DELFI platform,” said Atila Mellilo, CEO, Resoptima. "In each case, significant value was created for the customers, underscoring the success of a partnership and motivating all parties to further develop their cooperation.”

Today’s announcement took place as part of the Schlumberger Digital Forum 2022, which is taking place this week in Luzern, Switzerland.

For more information about the Digital Platform Partner Program, visit: slb.com/partners/digital-platform-partner-program

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws—that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect,” "may,” "can,” "believe,” "plan,” "estimate,” "intend,” "anticipate,” "should,” "could,” "will,” "likely,” "goal,” "objective,” "aspire,” "aim,” "potential,” "projected” and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, digital technologies and partnerships. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits from digital strategies, initiatives or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumberger’s most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

*Mark of Schlumberger

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005536/en/