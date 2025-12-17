17.12.2025 16:44:34

SCHMID Group Secures Term Loan Facility For Upto EUR 10 Mln, Appoints Arthur Schuetz As New CFO

(RTTNews) - SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMDW), Wednesday announced that it has secured two-tranche term loan facility for upto 10 million euros with Black Forest Special Situations I.

The loan facility comprises of an optional equity conversion right of the Lender to convert the loan amounts into shares of the company at a fixed share price of $2.15 per share.

The term loan facility of upto 10 million euros will be drawn down in two tranches. The first tranche of 2.5 million euros is expected to be drawn down on December 18, 2025, whereas the second tranche is expected to be drawn down early in the year 2026.

The proceeds will be utilized to strengthen the company's working capital.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Arthur Schuetz as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Currently, SCHMID Group's stock is moving down 10.2 percent, to $0.88 on the Nasdaq.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
