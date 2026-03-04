04.03.2026 16:23:46

SCHMID Group Shares Jump 48% On InfinityLine H+ System Delivery

(RTTNews) - SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD) shares surged 48.36 percent to $9.50, up $3.09 on Wednesday, after the company announced the successful delivery of its first specialized InfinityLine H+ system for Panel-Level Packaging applications to a leading U.S. technology company.

The stock is currently trading at $8.70, compared with a previous close of $6.41. It opened at $8.03 and has traded between $7.57 and $8.68 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 1.03 million shares, well above its average volume of 0.38 million shares.

The InfinityLine H+ platform supports large-format substrates up to 700×700mm and targets high-growth markets including AI-driven computing infrastructure and advanced high-performance computing. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $2.00 to $10.65.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

