SCHMID Group Shares Jump 48% On InfinityLine H+ System Delivery
(RTTNews) - SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD) shares surged 48.36 percent to $9.50, up $3.09 on Wednesday, after the company announced the successful delivery of its first specialized InfinityLine H+ system for Panel-Level Packaging applications to a leading U.S. technology company.
The stock is currently trading at $8.70, compared with a previous close of $6.41. It opened at $8.03 and has traded between $7.57 and $8.68 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 1.03 million shares, well above its average volume of 0.38 million shares.
The InfinityLine H+ platform supports large-format substrates up to 700×700mm and targets high-growth markets including AI-driven computing infrastructure and advanced high-performance computing. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $2.00 to $10.65.
