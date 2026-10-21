SCHMID Q3 Order Intake More Than Doubles, Lifts FY26 Order Guidance; Bags $25 Mln Order, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD), an advanced manufacturing equipment and solutions provider, on Wednesday reported that the order intake for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was more than doubled from the previous quarter. Subsequently, the company raised its order intake guidance.

Further, the company secured an equipment order to expand HDI manufacturing capacity in Malaysia.

Following the announcements, in pre-market activity, the shares were trading 4.88 percent higher at $3.19 on the Nasdaq.

Looking forward to fiscal 2026, the company maintained its revenue guidance of more than $100 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6 to 9 percent. However, it raised its order intake guidance to more than $150 million from the previous range of $125 million to $150 million.

For the third quarter, order intake more than doubled to $67.8 million from $30.7 million in the second quarter including a repeat order exceeding $37 million announced on July 7, 2026.

For the first nine months of 2026, order intake totalled at $111.7 million, while revenue reached $70.0 million.

Separately, SCHMID announced an agreement with a key customer and long-standing technology partner on an equipment order worth more than $25 million to expand advanced High-Density Interconnect manufacturing capacity in Malaysia.

More than $7 million of the order was included in third-quarter order intake, with the remainder to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2026.

SCHMID will provide its manufacturing technologies and process expertise to help the customer expand production while meeting quality and reliability standards for high-volume manufacturing.