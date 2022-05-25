Schneider Electric Accelerates Journey to Next Generation Sustainable Industry at Hannover Messe 2022

Launches new software, hardware and services innovations to enable industry to accelerate sustainability commitments

Reduces electrical energy consumption by 50% in its motor management suite

Expands its portfolio of SF6-free green and digital MV switchgear with GM AirSeT™

Continues to advance customer business resilience and extends preventive condition-based maintenance service plan to variable speed drives

Hannover Messe – May 25, 2022 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will unveil several innovations at Hannover Messe 2022 with a single aim: accelerate the path to net zero CO 2 emissions for customers and partners.

"Industry continues to undergo a massive period of change,” said Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. "Our vision, however, remains constant. We want to create an efficient, open and sustainable industrial world able to adapt to changes in demand, supply chains, technology, and regulations. Digital solutions are by far the fastest way to decarbonize and future-proof operations for employees. Our technology, combined with AVEVA insights, enables enterprises to reach the next industrial generation with unseen levels of efficiency, resiliency and sustainability. With every piece of technology, we aim to empower our customers and their workforce to achieve their sustainability targets.”

Innovations of the Future

Schneider Electric is proud to unveil a range of offers and partnerships, enabling the next generation sustainable industrial world:

EcoStruxure Automation Expert 22.0 is the next version of the world’s first software-centric industrial automation system, further enhancing its sustainability capabilities and flexibility in consumer-packaged goods, logistics, water and wastewater operations.

22.0 is the next version of the world’s first software-centric industrial automation system, further enhancing its sustainability capabilities and flexibility in consumer-packaged goods, logistics, water and wastewater operations. EcoStruxure Machine Expert Twin is a scalable digital twin software solution designed to manage the entire machine lifecycle. The software enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create digital models or real machines to improve efficiency and sustainability, reduce commissioning time, time to market as well as increasing quality costs.

is a scalable digital twin software solution designed to manage the entire machine lifecycle. The software enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create digital models or real machines to improve efficiency and sustainability, reduce commissioning time, time to market as well as increasing quality costs. An upgrade to the motor management solution, delivers a holistic approach to asset management with an advanced digital management approach. It unifies energy and automation management systems, providing performance optimization (50% less motor downtime), improved return on investments and efficiency across an entire plant (50% less electrical energy consumed).

solution, delivers a holistic approach to asset management with an advanced digital management approach. It unifies energy and automation management systems, providing performance optimization (50% less motor downtime), improved return on investments and efficiency across an entire plant (50% less electrical energy consumed). EcoStruxure Service Plan now available for variable speed drives. Harnessing the combined power of our EcoStruxure platform with both remote and on-site expertise, the service provides condition-based maintenance that enables dynamic scheduling for the maintenance of variable speed drives. By remotely monitoring the health of the drives, the solution can anticipate issues and propose corrective actions that can be implemented on-line or on-site with our Field Services Team, complemented by asset health reports and annual consulting. This allows customers to get the right maintenance at the right time, meaning, significantly reducing unscheduled and unnecessary downtime, optimizing site operations, and improving safety for operators and equipment.

Schneider Electric showcases GM AirSeT™, the latest addition to its growing family of SF6-free medium voltage switchgear . The latest green and digital solution powered by pure air enables industries and utilities to reduce environmental impact and optimize maintenance and operations.

. The latest green and digital solution powered by enables industries and utilities to reduce environmental impact and optimize maintenance and operations. Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainability by empowering partners to look towards supporting and growing with Schneider’s partner ecosystem. The new program includes comprehensive education and training, a simplified product portfolio, an open and collaborative support ecosystem and digital knowledge and expertise. Complementing the Partnerships for Sustainability program are new products in its TransferPacT, PowerPacT and TeSys Giga ranges.

by empowering partners to look towards supporting and growing with Schneider’s partner ecosystem. The new program includes comprehensive education and training, a simplified product portfolio, an open and collaborative support ecosystem and digital knowledge and expertise. Complementing the Partnerships for Sustainability program are new products in its TransferPacT, PowerPacT and TeSys Giga ranges. Stratus, Schneider Electric and Avnet Integrated are bringing the capabilities of the data center to the network edge. The combination of EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Centre with Stratus® ftServer® enables fast deployment of zero-touch Edge Computing data centres ready for the challenges of an industrial setting.

The integration of ETAP’s digital twin solutions with EcoStruxure Power Operation. The integration allows power system engineers to make more informed decisions, avoid potential operator mistakes and plan future systems expansion, improving response times and contingency actions.

Schneider Electric introduces the new 24V DC Easy UPS . Created for commercial and industrial environments where power disruption risks business output, the new Easy-UPS minimizes downtime and protects equipment resulting in reduced machine maintenance, and improved control over industrial infrastructure.

"We are proud to be demonstrating the latest collaborations between Schneider Electric and AVEVA at Hannover Messe. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover first-hand how our new concept of Advanced Operations Control can empower industrial businesses. Data-led innovation to accelerate industrial digital transformation is how we contribute to a more sustainable future with Schneider Electric.” said Caspar Herzberg, Chief Revenue Officer, AVEVA.

Schneider Electric key Hannover Messe sessions

Through keynote presentations, innovation sessions, panel discussions, and interviews with Schneider Electric spokespeople, customers, partners including AVEVA, and industry experts, the company will celebrate the agility and adaptation that has occurred over the past year.

Monday, 30 May

[3-4 PM CEST] Press conference

Schneider Electric and AVEVA executives discuss the company’s strategic thinking and Industries of the Future vision.

Tuesday, 31 May

[9:30-10:30 AM CEST] Press breakfast

An opportunity to find out about Schneider Electric and AVEVA’s latest solutions for industrial resilience, agility and sustainability.

30 May – June 2: Innovation Talks

Innovation Talk 1: Our resilient and sustainable future

Speakers: Niels Wessel, Offer Manager, Industrial Automation, DACH

Karim Helal, Global Innovation Ambassador

The need for next-generation smart manufacturing is urgent. Industrial enterprises need more innovation, automation, eco-efficiency, and agility at all levels – not only for the sustainability of the planet but also for the sustainability of the businesses themselves.

Join this Innovation Talk to learn:

How to increase your operational sustainability by digitally integrating energy and automation systems

Ways to grow responsible profitability with advanced analytics and industrial software

When to tap into domain experts for safety, efficiency, and sustainability

The cybersecurity topics you need to know about right now

How to leverage an ecosystem of trusted partners to reach and surpass your operational goals

Innovation Talk 2: Next generation industrial automation

Speakers: Leif Juergensen, System Marketing, Next Gen Automation Incubator

Marissa Mueller, Global Innovation Ambassador

The way goods and services are procured, produced, delivered, and consumed is increasingly driven by information technology. More work is done remotely. More interactions are digital. And more operations are automated.

Thriving as a modern industrial operation requires a digital way of thinking, where software and data play starring roles.

Join this talk to learn how to make your operation sustainable, agile, and resilient through secure software-centric industrial automation.

Innovation Session 3: Electricity 4.0 – Our Fastest Route to Net Zero

Speakers: Gerold Goeldner, Head of Marketing Sustainability, Europe Operations and Cordelia THIELITZ, VP Strategy, Europe Operations

Liani Toro Caballero, Global Innovation Ambassador

Over 80% of CO2 emissions are energy-related and over 60% of energy is wasted. To tackle climate change, we need to make energy green and smart. The solution is a world that is more electric and more digital. We call it Electricity 4.0.

In this Innovation Talk, you will:

Discover how electricity makes energy green, as it is the most efficient energy and the best vector for decarbonization

See how digital innovation makes energy smart, making the invisible visible to eliminate waste

Learn how the four industrial revolutions have evolved in parallel with electrical revolutions

See how we are helping customers build the New Electric World everywhere and accelerating their journey to net zero

Ahead of the Hannover Messe 2022 event, Schneider Electric has been awarded with the Gold 2022 Hermes Creative Award by the Association of Marketing Communication Professionals (AMCP) in the Event Marketing category, for the "Discover Industries of the Future at Hannover Messe 2022” campaign.

Get your free promo code via this link to join us at Hannover Messe 2022 (30 May – 2 June), an event exploring what industry leaders, including Schneider Electric , are doing to drive the Industries of the Future forward.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights .

Additional resource:

Hashtags: #IndustriesOfTheFuture #NextGenAutomation #IndustrialAutomation #UniversalAutomation #EcoStruxure