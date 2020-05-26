Schneider Electric and EcoDataCenter Partner for Climate Positivity

- EcoStruxure™ for Cloud & Service Providers secures EcoDataCenter's computing services and helps the colocation provider stay on-mission for climate positivity

- EcoDataCenter achieves 99% energy efficiency through Galaxy VX ECOnversion mode

- EcoStruxure IT Advisor allows EcoDataCenter to give back to the local grid

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, partners with EcoDataCenter to build an ultra-low-carbon-footprint data centre at the heart of their HPC colocation in Falun, Sweden. With the goal of being one of the most sustainable data centres in the Nordics, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Building Operation, Galaxy VX UPS with lithium-Ion, and MasterPact™ MTZ are just some of the solutions ensuring the colocation facility stays on-mission for climate positivity. Additionally, Schneider's Connected Services Hub provides remote monitoring and 24/7 access to EcoDataCenter's critical facility.

In need of reliable power management that would ensure customer-server uptime and energy efficiency, EcoDataCenter partnered with Schneider Electric. "With the solutions coming from Schneider Electric, we expect to achieve a PUE of 1.15 and combining that with renewable power, we will make sure that we are one of the most sustainable data centres in the Nordics and hopefully in the world," says Mikael Svanfeldt, Chief Technology Officer for EcoDataCenter.

Sustainable digitization with EcoStruxure™ solutions

Schneider Electric integrated EcoStruxure for Cloud & Service Providers into EcoDataCenter's new build. With EcoStruxure as an open architecture, EcoDataCenter was able to seamlessly connect existing hardware, software, and monitoring through the platform's analytics and services. EcoDataCenter now has connected sensor and meter data generating analytic reports on the data centres operational efficiency — and its sustainability index.

Connected Services Hub now remotely monitors critical sensors, and also gives EcoDataCenter 24/7 expert remote monitoring and troubleshooting by Schneider Electric's team of service engineers.

When building a data centre, EcoDataCenter considers the well-being of the community. With the monitoring, efficiency, and connectivity that EcoStruxure provides, EcoDataCenter is able to recycle the facility's heat waste to local utilities. EcoDataCenter uses that efficiency to give back to the local grid, allowing them to go beyond net-zero emissions and achieve climate positivity.

Two Uniflair™ Turbocor Chillers add to facility climate control, supplementing the usually low Nordic temperatures, especially during summer's humidity. Within EcoStruxure's architecture, four Galaxy VX UPSs support 1,250 kW of customer load in its 99% efficiency ECOnversion Mode. This backup power frees up energy that can be diverted to clients.

"Schneider Electric is honored to partner with EcoDataCenter to deliver its vision to be the world's first climate positive colocation data centre," said Christina Backlund, VP Secure Power, Nordic and Baltics at Schneider Electric. "Working together, EcoDataCenter and Schneider have proved it is entirely practical for a well architected data centre to be both efficient and resilient whilst meeting sustainability goals, in this case benefitting the environment as well as the local community."

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About EcoDataCenter

EcoDataCenter builds and operates data centers for colocation, HPC and Hyperscale with the ambition to set a new standard in the industry for sustainability and safety. EcoDataCenter's first campus is located in Falun, but the goal is to become a leader in the Nordic region and to compete with the world's largest data centres. EcoDataCenter recently purchased Fortlax, as a first step towards becoming a Nordic giant. EcoDataCenter's main owner is Areim, since 2018, which with the ownership of EcoDataCenter wants to create a new investment segment in the real estate market.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

