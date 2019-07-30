Schneider Electric Announces Go Green in the City 2019 North American Regional Finals Winner

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced Team WellPower, Noah Schochet and Ayushi Sinha from Princeton University, as the North America Regional Finals Winner for Go Green in the City 2019, its global competition to uncover bold ideas and innovative solutions for smarter, more energy-efficient cities.

Now in its ninth year, Go Green in the City has become a major event for business and engineering students worldwide. In 2019, more than 23,000 student innovators, 36% being women, from 165 countries took part.

Team WellPower's winning idea built a community scale solar-powered water filtration system and a 3-sided marketplace mobile application that connects water producers and water deliverers. This water filtration system and mobile app are focused on African markets to help improve quality of life.

The runners-up of the North American Go Green in the City North America Regional Finals are:

- 1st Runner Up: Team The COOP, Anh Doan and Khoi Quach, from Northeastern University for re-inventing a waste disposal system to harvest kinetic energy into electricity at skyscrapers with an IoT approach.

- 2nd Runner Up: Team Tiger Technologies, Leyla Battista-Channell and Nicole Brown, from Auburn University for a Smart Energy Recovery Valve that will rely on the flow of gravitationally flowing fluids through pipes to recover electrical energy for the building.

The Regional finals event is the third phase of the competition. The seven North American regional finalist teams travelled to Boston on July 24, 2019, to present their ideas to develop smarter cities in front of a VIP panel of business leaders and technical experts from Schneider Electric. Prior to the event, the student teams were paired with a professional mentor from Schneider Electric to improve their business case. The other finalist teams included:

Team Lighters, Karla Piña and Fernando Herrera , from Universidad de Monterrey and Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey

, from Universidad de Monterrey and Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey Team PhosphoPOWER Group, Sebastian Alamillo-Falkenberg and Melissa Gerrits , from University of Waterloo

and , from Team Ed&Mo, Monica Flores & Eduardo Garcia , from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey

& , from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey Team Vim, Jennifer Cárdenas & Benjamin Rubio , from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey

"Schneider Electric is dedicated to looking both inside and outside the company to solve our planet's energy and climate crisis. Go Green in the City started as a platform for young innovators to become a part of this mission," said Mai Lan Nguyen, SVP Human Resources at Schneider Electric. "Helping students develop bold ideas that can shape the future of our industries and our company is a great way for us to advance positive change."

Team WellPower will join the other regional winners to continue the competition this Fall in Barcelona. In Barcelona, Global finalists from across the world will present their ideas in front of a panel of international Schneider Electric business leaders and technical experts. The winning team will receive a chance to make an international trip to two cities of their choice.

The Go Green in the City Global Finals will be held in coordination with the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Barcelona. This is an invite-only business development event, that will showcase how Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ IoT-enabled system architecture is shaping the future of energy and automation. This highly anticipated, interactive Summit will give attendees an opportunity to network and learn about innovative solutions for safety, reliability, sustainability, and connectivity.

For more information about Go Green in the City, please visit: www.gogreeninthecity.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-announces-go-green-in-the-city-2019-north-american-regional-finals-winner-300893196.html

