Schneider Electric appoints Ruben Llanes as Chief Executive Officer of AutoGrid

As the newly appointed CEO of AutoGrid, Ruben Llanes will lead the company's efforts to integrate distributed energy resources, turn on new revenue streams, and drive deeper engagement with customers

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, today appointed Ruben Llanes as Chief Executive Officer of AutoGrid Systems Inc. (AutoGrid), a Schneider Electric company advancing solutions for the grid. Llanes will also assume the responsibility of Segment President for Schneider Electric's North American Power and Grid segment.

Llanes succeeds AutoGrid founder Amit Narayan, who will continue to serve on AutoGrid's Board of Directors, working closely with Llanes to ensure a smooth transition and continue to unlock synergies, drive innovation, and accelerate the delivery of AutoGrid's ambitious goals. Since its founding, Narayan has provided the vision and direction that has grown AutoGrid to become the technology leader in virtual power plants and distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS).

In his new role, Narayan will also contribute to Schneider Electric's broader strategies to enable energy consumers to make more informed choices about their energy usage and become prosumers—energy producers and storers themselves—resulting in a two-way directional flow of power.

"Amit has been a true visionary in building AutoGrid into the technology leader in virtual power plants and DERMS. I look forward to continuing to work with him to build the new energy landscape for a more digitized, electrified, and sustainable world," said Nadege Petit, EVP & Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric. "I welcome Ruben to his new role at AutoGrid as we accelerate our efforts to democratize access to renewable energy sources and help utilities and prosumers decarbonize."

Llanes will lead the company's efforts to integrate distributed energy resources, turn on new revenue streams, and drive deeper engagement with its customers. As Schneider Electric's North America Power and Grid Segment President, he will also be responsible for evolving the Power & Grid business in North America, driving the segment business plan, go-to-market strategy and execution, segment marketing strategy and collaboration across different Schneider Electric businesses.

"As the digital partner for efficiency and sustainability, we have a once-in-a generation opportunity to help our customers become prosumers," said Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America. "Ruben brings the right mix of leadership and business acumen to lead AutoGrid's efforts to balance energy supply and demand in real time, increase the productivity and value of energy assets, and deliver new energy services to customers."

Llanes brings a strong track record and diverse background to his new role at AutoGrid. In his previous role as Schneider Electric's Vice President, National Sales Force, he was responsible for the commercial activities in the Central Region, delivering significant orders and sales growth, while expanding Schneider Electric's Digital, Software, and Services businesses. Prior to that position, he was Vice President, Channel Business Development & Strategy, where he launched and led the U.S. Distribution Sales organization and defined strategy for all channels of distribution. Before joining Schneider Electric in 2010, Llanes worked in the Global Investment Banking Division at Deutsche Bank Securities.

Llanes adds, "I'm excited to work with an incredible team to address the needs of supply and demand to serve utilities and prosumers with more flexible and scalable options for a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable grid."

