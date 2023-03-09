Schneider Electric Debuts First Annual Sustainability Impact Awards

First-of-its-kind global award platform celebrates industry leaders that prioritize innovation and decarbonization

Five winners from the U.S., one winner from Costa Rica are recognized for their outstanding sustainability achievements

are recognized for their outstanding sustainability achievements Empowering partners to deliver digital transformation, sustainability, and efficiency in the new electric world

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its first-ever Sustainability Impact Awards, an inaugural program that recognizes the critical role that Schneider's partners and customers play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable electric world. The North American Impact Leaders demonstrated exceptional leadership and an accelerated path toward their decarbonization goals for the region. The global recipients will be announced later this Spring.

The future of sustainability depends on breaking down siloes across value chain partners and supporting customers through their sustainability goals. With this in mind, the global recognition program seeks to engage the role Schneider's partners play in delivering a combined impact across the region.

The first annual 2023 Sustainability Impact Awards for North America recognized six leaders for their work delivering a more resilient and sustainable electric world, including:

Impact to Company:

Recognized for partners who exhibit sustainability leadership in decarbonizing their operations

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Leading manufacturing companies choose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their industry innovation partner of choice to simplify digital transformation and build more intelligent and sustainable operations and products. AWS offers market-leading innovation, purpose-built industrial services, and an extensive partner network to help manufacturers improve revenue and lower costs.

"AWS is committed to making the cloud the cleanest way to run our customers' infrastructure and business," said Kathrin Renz, VP of AWS Strategic Industries. "This starts with Amazon's goal to reach net-zero carbon across our business by 2040 as part of The Climate Pledge – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Schneider Electric counts on AWS for an important part of its IT workloads and benefits from our concrete actions towards net-zero. We are pleased to be recognized with the Sustainability Impact Award and look forward to continuing to innovate together to build sustainable solutions for our customers and the planet."

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE): HPE is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the work HPE has done to decarbonize our operations. HPE has committed to be net-zero by 2040, and this is just one of the steps on our roadmap to meeting that goal," said Monica Batchelder, Chief Sustainability Officer, at HPE. "Climate change is one of the greatest threats to society, and we are proud to be supporting our customers while lowering our emissions."

KB Home: KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., building over 670,000 quality homes in its more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is its focus on building strong, personal relationships with customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process.

"We're honored to be named a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award winner. This recognition underscores our company's long-term partnership with Schneider Electric and commitment to furthering our industry-leading environmental initiatives," said Dan Bridleman, KB Home's Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Technology and Strategic Sourcing. "Additionally, our efforts to drive innovation in sustainability positively impacts our stakeholders and helps to make the dream of homeownership and all of its benefits an achievable goal for more Americans."

Impact to Customers:

Recognized for partners who demonstrate sustainability leadership by helping customers to achieve their decarbonization goals

Faith Technologies, Inc. (FTI): FTI is a dynamic organization comprised of construction, engineering, manufacturing and renewable energy experts. They create success for their partners and team members through innovation and expertise, rethinking how energy is designed, applied and consumed and providing solutions that go beyond the ideas of today.

"FTI is extremely proud to be recognized as a Sustainability Impact Award winner by Schneider Electric," said Rob Messina, FTI Executive Vice President. "Our team members work every day to bring innovative energy solutions to our customers, and our partnership with Schneider Electric enables us to provide the most advanced technology and equipment to support energy sustainability in the market."

SOATI S.A.L: SOATI helps provide its customers with a comprehensive experience in the area of Industrial Automation, helping them achieve their goals and objectives, with specialization in engineering, equipment, solutions and services, turning each project into success stories.

"SOATI is delighted to align itself with Schneider Electric's sustainability strategy," said Wilder Sequeira, Commercial Manager, SOATI. "By winning the Sustainability Impact Award, we confirm that our services can enable our clients to be more sustainable. We are especially proud that through our partnership with Schneider Electric, we can offer customers access to sustainable business solutions without sacrificing quality and affordability."

World Wide Technology (WWT): WWT is a financially strong, privately held global technology service provider with over 30 years of experience servicing the world's largest and most innovative businesses to help bridge the gap between business and technology to make digital transformation and IT modernization as seamless as possible.

"WWT is honored to be a recipient of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards. This reinforces our shared vision and builds on our partnership of pursuing a sustainable future at the intersection of technology and energy," said Bob Olwig, Executive Vice President, Global Partner Alliances, at WWT.

"It's a collective mission to create more sustainable solutions around the world to reach a net-zero world. At Schneider Electric, we're proud to recognize these select partners who are embedding positive change across their business operations and setting a precedent for others to follow", said Aamir Paul, President of North America, at Schneider Electric. "As we look to the path to a net-zero future, we know there's power in numbers, and together, we can deliver a significantly larger impact through joint and efficient practices. These Impact Leaders are the future."

The Sustainability Impact Awards is a part of a larger program, Partnering for Sustainability – a continuation of Schneider's initiatives to empower its extensive ecosystem of partners to move toward a more sustainable future. The program includes comprehensive education and training, a simplified product portfolio, an open and collaborative support ecosystem and access to expertise and resources on digital transformation. Designed to empower partners to become more sustainable in their own practices and support their customers on the path to net-zero, the program provides four easy steps that partners can follow to future-proof their businesses.

The entries Schneider Electric received were assessed over the last several months with specified criteria in mind and based on how the companies are leveraging energy and automation digital solutions to electrify their operations, reduce energy supply, increase operational efficiency, and embrace circularity across the value chain.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #DigitalTransformation #SmartFactories #IndustriesOfTheFuture

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-debuts-first-annual-sustainability-impact-awards-301767819.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric