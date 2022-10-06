Schneider Electric Demonstrates Solutions to Modernize, Digitize Water/Wastewater Infrastructure at WEFTEC 2022

WEFTEC attendees invited to visit booth #4329 learn about solutions to transform aged critical infrastructure into tomorrow's digital landscape

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is helping leaders in the Water/Wastewater industry address the challenge of aging infrastructure with digital solutions to modernize these facilities now and into the future. During WEFTEC 2022 – the world's most comprehensive gathering of water quality professionals – these new innovations and strategies will be in display at the Schneider Electric booth, #4329.

Schneider Electric Solutions Modernize, Digitize Water/Wastewater Infrastructure

This meeting comes at a critical time as Water/Wastewater decision-makers look to address the challenge of outdated technologies and operations. With $2.25 trillion dedicated to infrastructure spending in last year's American Jobs Plan, the industry expects to see a dramatic increase in investment in the coming years. This is the time to make significant enhancements and progress in the sector by embracing modern, digital technologies to drive the next level of sustainable water operations.

WHO & WHAT

Schneider Electric experts demonstrate cutting-edge technologies on display at WEFTEC, highlight key issues facing the industry and illustrate how these new innovations address today's industry challenges.

By visiting the booth, attendees will see the latest technology in action, browse our content and chat with our experts to learn key benefits to digital modernizations, including:

Increasing operational efficiency to reach sustainability targets

Gaining process insights and analytics to enhance reliability and safety

Addressing cybersecurity concerns to maintain operational readiness

WHEN & WHERE

During WEFTEC 2022, taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, October 8-12, 2022. These innovations and strategies will be in display at the Schneider Electric booth, #4329.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-demonstrates-solutions-to-modernize-digitize-waterwastewater-infrastructure-at-weftec-2022-301642289.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric