Schneider Electric FY23 Results Climb, Lifts Dividend; Sees Organic Growth In FY24, Ahead

(RTTNews) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net income group share was 4 billion euros, up 15 percent from last year's 3.48 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITA grew 6.6 percent from last year to 6.41 billion euros, and adjusted EBITA margin went up 30 basis points to 17.9 percent.

For the year, revenues grew 5.1 percent to 35.90 billion euros from last year's 34.18 billion euros. Revenues climbed 13 percent organically.

In the fourth quarted, revenues were 9.48 billion euros, up 1.7 percent on a reported basis and up 9.1 percent organically.

Further, the company proposed progressive dividend at 3.50 euros per share, a growth of 11 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Schneider Electric pojects organic growth in adjusted EBITA between 8 percent and 12 percent, and adjusted EBITA margin between 40 basis points to 60 basis points. This implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 18.0 percent to 18.2 percent.

Revenue is expected to grow organically between 6 percent and 8 percent.

Regarding the 2024-27 financial targets, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of between 7 percent to 10 percent, and organic expansion of adjusted EBITA margin of around 50 basis points.

Over the longer term, organic revenue growth is projected to be 5 percent+ on average across the economic cycle.

