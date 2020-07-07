Schneider Electric Global Supply Chain recognized with 2020 Power of the Profession Award

Schneider Electric's Smart Logistics initiative awarded Business Win of the Year and captures best in show accolades with Supply Chain Breakthrough of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has been awarded the Business Win of the Year Award and best in show Supply Chain Breakthrough of the Year in Gartner's 2020 Power of the Profession awards which "identify and recognize the top Supply Chain and Talent initiatives from the past twelve months that help to elevate the Supply Chain profession." Gartner announced these awards during a live webinarJune 17, 2020.

"We are thrilled to have received this recognition of Business Win of the Year and Supply Chain Breakthrough of the Year from Gartner's 2020 Power of the Profession Awards honouring our Smart Logistics initiative. We believe our transformation efforts in the supply chain are progressing well and that this really gives our team the inspiration to push forward on our Tailored, Sustainable and Connected 4.0 Supply Chain program, together with our partners for our customers. We see the "Business Win of the Year" award as a recognition of our digital transformation and our commitment to our customers", said Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Schneider Electric Global Supply Chain.

As of 2019, Schneider's Global Supply Chain Operations comprising of 200 manufacturing plants in 44 countries and 97 distribution centres, saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 291,000 references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

The identification of a Gartner award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Gartner of any vendor, product or service.

