Schneider Electric H1 Net Income Rises; Upgrades 2026 Financial Target

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SU.PA, SND.DE) reported first half net income attributable to the group of 2.49 billion euros, up 30.1% versus the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITA was 4.09 billion euros, up 16.6% on a reported basis and 22.1% on an organic basis year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per share grew to 4.79 euros from 3.97 euros in the prior-year period, reflecting growth of 20.7% on a reported basis and 28.5% on an organic basis. The company achieved 21.23 billion euros in revenues during the first half of 2026, representing 9.8% reported growth and 14.0% organic growth compared to the prior-year period. Second quarter revenues were 11.46 billion euros, up 16.5% organic and up 14.5% on a reported basis.

The Group upgraded its 2026 financial target, and now projects 2026 adjusted EBITA growth of between 14% and 19% organic, with revenue growth of 10% to 13% organic.

At previous close on Euronext Paris exchange, Schneider Electric shares were trading at 256.80 euros, down 1.98%.

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