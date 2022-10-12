Schneider Electric kicks off its Innovation Summit World Tour with a call to keep accelerating sustainability action

Host of digital and people-centric solutions launched at flagship annual customer and partner event series

CEO keynote lays out how adopting existing technologies at scale will help bolster energy security, resilience and decarbonization

Rueil-Malmaison (France), October 12, 2022 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today kicked off its Innovation Summit World Tour 2022 with a passionate call to address the triple crisis – energy, economic and climate – facing governments, businesses and consumers around the globe, and setting out its approach and solutions as to how to do this.

"In a time of global crisis, we must have complete clarity on our journey and destination. The current energy crisis is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric. "With energy demand globally anticipated to grow three-fold in the next 30 years, it’s vital that we deploy all the technologies that are already available now to accelerate electrification, digitization, and sustainability.”

Mr Tricoire was speaking at the start of what is Schneider Electric’s flagship annual customer event series in October and November, during which the company will unveil numerous innovative new product, software and service offerings that address the pressing environmental and social issues arising from the energy crisis and climate change.

His comments come hot on the heels of Climate Week NYC , where Schneider Electric’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, called for more attention to be paid to the often still underestimated demand-side of energy crisis -- in other words, how much energy is consumed in the first place.

The company’s Schneider Electric Research Institute team issued a first of its kind quantitative study demonstrating the potential of available technologies, which, if combined and deployed at scale has the potential to lower carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2030, while generating massive savings on energy spend for building dwellers (up to 70%).

Schneider has long advocated for urgent, concerted action to reduce energy waste, invest in renewables, electrify and digitalize energy ecosystems, and ensure that all this is done with economic and people welfare in mind. The company is widely recognized as a leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and its products, services and other activities help customers, suppliers, business partners and communities further their own progress on those fronts.

Schneider will announce a raft of innovations at its Innovation Summit World Tour. Full details of the news from the Energy Management division can be found here, and innovations in the Industrial Automation space can be found here.

Following local events in Middle East and Africa, Singapore, China and Belgium, the Innovation Summit World Tour commences on October 12th with a global keynote address and press conference, and then moves on to:

USA (Las Vegas) 12th -13th October

UK & Ireland (London, Coventry, Leeds, Galway) 20th October

Argentina 25th - 26th October

Indonesia (Jakarta) 2nd - 3rd November

Hong Kong 8th November

With sustainability at its core, and to celebrate and champion initiatives around the world, Schneider also announced its Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards, designed to recognize the critical role customers and suppliers play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable world. Understanding that our successful partners and suppliers will set the precedent for others to follow in their footsteps, the program hopes to deliver significant impact through considered sustainable and efficient practices. Nominations are now open, and the deadline for submissions is November 25.

