Schneider Electric Launches Backup Control Switch for Whole-Home Backup Power

Schneider Electric expands its backup power solutions for solar and storage systems with the Backup Control Switch (BCS)

Compatible with the XW Pro inverters from Schneider Electric, the BCS provides simple and flexible installation for backing up electrical panels up to 200 Amps

The BCS is configurable for Service Entrance applications

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the Backup Control Switch (BCS) for customers in the USA and Puerto Rico. With the introduction of the BCS, Schneider Electric provides easier and more flexible solar and battery storage solutions for whole-home and partial-home backup. The BCS is compatible with the XW Pro inverters from Schneider Electric, and it automatically disconnects from the grid in the event of a power outage, allowing the solar and storage system to provide backup power to the home.

Homeowners and businesses increasingly request solar with battery storage systems for backup power. According to the recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, over 29% of all new behind-the-meter solar systems will include storage by 2025, an increase of over 260% from 2021.

The new Backup Control Switch (BCS) from Schneider Electric offers homeowners and installers flexibility when wiring a home for backup power while minimizing re-wiring costs. While the XW Pro inverters include an integrated 60 Amp transfer relay, the BCS provides flexibility for up to 200 Amps of backup loads as well as optional configuration for service entrance applications. It is compatible with up to 4 XW Pro inverters, delivering up to 27 kW continuous and 48 kW peak backup power capability for 120/240V panels.

"We are committed to supporting homeowners who opt to minimize vulnerabilities to grid failures through energy resilience, while saving on electricity bills with solar energy," says Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Marketing, Research & Development at Schneider Electric Solar. "The increased stress on our electricity grid, as well as weather and wildfire-related shutdowns, has created a surge in demand for backup power. The BCS will make the installation of solar and storage backup power systems easy."

The BCS is fully integrated with XW Pro hybrid inverters and accessories such as MPPT charge controllers and Insight Energy Management from Schneider Electric. For more information about the BCS, visit https://solar.se.com/us/en/product/backup-control-switch.

