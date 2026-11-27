

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

EVlink Pro DC 720 and Schneider Boost Pro launch in Hong Kong, accelerating commercial fleet electrification and supporting growing high-power EV charging needs across diverse applications

Schneider Electric's end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio brings together power distribution, EV chargers, edge control, software and services to support the full charging infrastructure lifecycle

HONG KONG SAR – EVlink Pro DC 720, a direct current (DC) ultra-fast charging solution, and Schneider Boost Pro, a battery energy storage system (BESS), in Hong Kong. The dual launch expands the company's



Schneider Electric launches EVlink Pro DC 720 and Schneider Boost Pro, its new DC ultra-fast charging and battery energy storage solutions, further enhancing its end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio.

As Hong Kong's EV market expands rapidly, existing commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings face increasing demand for high-power charging, making efficient use of available power capacity a key business consideration.



EVlink Pro DC 720 delivers up to 720 kW of ultra-fast charging power and can charge an EV from 20% to 80% in as little as approximately 15 minutes*, while supporting up to 12 vehicles simultaneously. With a power efficiency of up to 97%, dynamic load management intelligently distributes energy across vehicles such as eTrucks, eBuses and eTaxis, helping drivers get back on the road faster.



Schneider Electric supports Asgard EV, a local EV charge point operator, in revitalizing its commercial and industrial building in Chai Wan to establish a new high-power charging site, alongside end-to-end local support services.



Schneider Boost Pro is a battery energy storage system with a cybersecurity-focused design that helps C&I sites manage energy supply and demand while supporting business continuity. Scalable from 200 kWh to 2 MWh by combining up to 10 power cabinets, it integrates with existing energy assets, including photovoltaics (PV), EV charging infrastructure and battery. The system helps businesses store excess renewable energy for later self-consumption, reduce peak demand, and provide additional power when demand exceeds available site supply.



Together, EVlink Pro DC 720 and Schneider Boost Pro bridge the gap between growing charging demand and constrained site power capacity, giving businesses greater flexibility to expand EV charging while optimizing existing electrical infrastructure.



Alongside the launch, the first local C&I deployment has commenced operations. Schneider Electric supported Asgard EV, a local CPO, in revitalizing its Chai Wan flagship site with new high-power charging infrastructure. Schneider Electric also provides one-stop local services from site assessment and installation coordination to operations training and maintenance support.



Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong said, "Hong Kong's next phase of EV growth will depend on how effectively we unlock the potential of existing infrastructure. With our end-to-end smart EV charging solutions, complemented by deep expertise in building energy management, Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to support growing high-power charging needs across diverse applications, including revitalizing commercial and industrial buildings to serve as part of the city's charging network. By working closely with industry partners, we can accelerate commercial fleet electrification and support Hong Kong's carbon neutrality goal."



Schneider Electric offers an end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio spanning AC and DC charging infrastructure, load management, power distribution, battery energy storage, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies and local lifecycle services. As CPOs, fleet operators and building owners seek robust and scalable EV charging solutions, Schneider Electric supports them across the charging infrastructure lifecycle, from design and deployment to operation and management.



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*Charging time is for reference only and applies to compatible electric vehicles that support high-power DC fast charging under optimal charging conditions. Actual charging time may vary depending on the vehicle model, battery capacity, state of charge (SOC), battery management system (BMS), battery temperature, charging curve, and available charging power at the charging station.



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About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.



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News Source: Schneider Electric

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, today introduced, a direct current (DC) ultra-fast charging solution, and, a battery energy storage system (BESS), in Hong Kong. The dual launch expands the company's end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio for charge point operators (CPOs), fleet operators and building owners, supporting the continued development of Hong Kong's EV charging network.As Hong Kong's EV market expands rapidly, existing commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings face increasing demand for high-power charging, making efficient use of available power capacity a key business consideration.EVlink Pro DC 720 delivers up to 720 kW of ultra-fast charging power and can charge an EV from 20% to 80% in as little as approximately 15 minutes*, while supporting up to 12 vehicles simultaneously. With a power efficiency of up to 97%, dynamic load management intelligently distributes energy across vehicles such as eTrucks, eBuses and eTaxis, helping drivers get back on the road faster.Schneider Boost Pro is a battery energy storage system with a cybersecurity-focused design that helps C&I sites manage energy supply and demand while supporting business continuity. Scalable from 200 kWh to 2 MWh by combining up to 10 power cabinets, it integrates with existing energy assets, including photovoltaics (PV), EV charging infrastructure and battery. The system helps businesses store excess renewable energy for later self-consumption, reduce peak demand, and provide additional power when demand exceeds available site supply.Together, EVlink Pro DC 720 and Schneider Boost Pro bridge the gap between growing charging demand and constrained site power capacity, giving businesses greater flexibility to expand EV charging while optimizing existing electrical infrastructure.Alongside the launch, the first local C&I deployment has commenced operations. Schneider Electric supported Asgard EV, a local CPO, in revitalizing its Chai Wan flagship site with new high-power charging infrastructure. Schneider Electric also provides one-stop local services from site assessment and installation coordination to operations training and maintenance support.said, "Hong Kong's next phase of EV growth will depend on how effectively we unlock the potential of existing infrastructure. With our end-to-end smart EV charging solutions, complemented by deep expertise in building energy management, Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to support growing high-power charging needs across diverse applications, including revitalizing commercial and industrial buildings to serve as part of the city's charging network. By working closely with industry partners, we can accelerate commercial fleet electrification and support Hong Kong's carbon neutrality goal."Schneider Electric offers an end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio spanning AC and DC charging infrastructure, load management, power distribution, battery energy storage, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies and local lifecycle services. As CPOs, fleet operators and building owners seek robust and scalable EV charging solutions, Schneider Electric supports them across the charging infrastructure lifecycle, from design and deployment to operation and management.High resolution images can be downloaded here Hashtag: #SchneiderElectricThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.News Source: Schneider Electric 27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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