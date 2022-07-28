Schneider Electric makes steady progress toward 2025 sustainability targets

Rueil-Malmaison (France), July 28, 2022 - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today the results of its sustainable impact program for the second quarter of 2022.

Schneider’s Sustainability Impact (SSI) scored 4.17 out of ten, relative to its 4.70 year-end target. The SSI dashboard measures Schneider’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. It details the progress made on each of the company’s global and local sustainability goals relative to long-term commitments on climate, resources, trust, equal opportunities, generations, and local communities.

The publication of Schneider’s latest SSI scores coincides with Earth Overshoot Day, the date at which more of the Earth’s resources have been consumed than can be replenished. As Earth Overshoot Day in 2022 has occurred one day earlier than last year, it serves as a stark reminder of the need to urgently address humanity’s adverse impact on the planet.

"Our planet is burning, literally. We have to face the reality in front of us and keep accelerating our sustainability efforts," said Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electricity’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "As an Impact company, we are convinced that we can help each other with technology, collaboration, and trust. Advancing on our Sustainability Impact program is not about ESG compliance. It’s about embarking and working with our entire ecosystem of employees, clients, suppliers, and partners to progress together.”

Second quarter 2022 sustainability highlights

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure TM solutions helped customers and suppliers make significant decarbonization progress and reduce their CO 2 emissions by 381 million tonnes since 2018. In June, Schneider Electric and Hitachi Energy agreed to collaborate on green electricity solutions for renewables, data centers, mining and other sectors of industry.

Schneider Electric just expanded its biodiversity pledge to use only deforestation-free wood across its supply chain and operations by 2030.

Schneider Electric provided +1.1 million people with access to green electricity in Q2 2022, bringing it to +6.4 million since January 2021.

In 2022, 82% of Schneider employees feel confident to report an unethical conduct. A good progress since last year (+1pt) in its commitment to provide a trusted environment and Speak Up culture.

Schneider Electric launched its Sustainability School to educate employees on climate and social issues and encourage them to take action and deliver impact in every aspect of their lives.

Schneider Electric’s teams in countries and regions continue to play a specific role in ensuring the maximum impact of their locally-led sustainability initiatives, including projects in France, USA, China and India.

Detailed results and highlights of the SSI program are presented in the Q2 2022 report, which includes the following overview:

Because of its robust sustainability programs with concrete and measurable progress, Schneider Electric continues to link its financing instruments to the Group sustainability trajectory. During the first half of the year, the Group set up a €2,7 Billion euros bank facilities with a pricing indexed on the annual performance of the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI).

Recent sustainability awards and recognition:

Read more about Schneider’s Sustainability Impact results and highlights:

Schneider Electric’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG):

