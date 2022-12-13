Schneider Electric once again awarded top scores in ESG ratings

Top performer in its industry in three prominent ESG rankings

Secures position on Dow Jones Sustainability and Euronext ESG indices, and 12th year on CDP's Climate Change A List

Outstanding performance demonstrates value of sustainability leadership

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been ranked best in its sector by three prominent, independent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers.

These include:

Number one position among Electrical Components & Equipment companies in the 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) conducted by the renowned ratings agency S&P Global.

First place in the Electronics & Equipment sector by Vigeo Eiris, Moody's principal European ESG ratings agency, and

A List status on the 2022 list of companies recognized as leaders in environmental transparency and action compiled by CDP.

This outstanding extra-financial performance confirms Schneider's unique sustainability leadership positioning in the private sector, demonstrating the value of its commitment and strategy to combine business with sustainable impact.

"In a context of continued disruptions, we show how it is possible to stay focused on what matters most: people, planet and performance," said Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. "Not only do these top ratings reflect our unwavering engagement towards the welfare of our internal and external stakeholders, and the environment, they encourage us to concentrate on action and innovation, and bring everyone along."

Details of the three external recognitions are as follows:

12th consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Schneider Electric ranked #1 among industry peers in the latest CSA with a score of 90 out of 100, well above the Electrical Components & Equipment sector's average of 21, and in recognition of progress made on Biodiversity, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Supply Chain Management, Labor Practices, and Human Rights (score date: December 9, 2022 ).

). This assessment serves as the basis for Schneider Electric's inclusion in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe .

12th consecutive year on the CDP Climate Change A List

Schneider Electric is the only company in its sector to have been listed as A List for the 12th year in a row.

CDP recognized Schneider Electric's Climate Strategy and its commitment to environmental transparency following the recent renewal of its short- and long-term carbon reduction targets, in accordance with SBTi's Corporate Net-Zero Standard.

#1 in its sector by Vigeo Eiris

Schneider Electric ranked first in the Electronic Components & Equipment sector in Europe with a score of 73 out of 100, a two-point increase compared to 2021 (score date: July 2022 ).

with a score of 73 out of 100, a two-point increase compared to 2021 (score date: ). This ensures Schneider's inclusion on the Euronext Vigeo World 120, Europe 120, France 20, and CAC40 ESG indices, made up of the highest-rated companies selected by Moody's ESG Solutions.

Schneider Electric uses the annual ratings from these key independent external indexes to grant shares to executives, senior management, leaders and talented employees determined as part of the long-term rewards scheme.

Schneider Electric's ESG performance is further detailed in the 2021 Sustainability Report with more information available on the company's sustainability webpages:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Sustainability Disclosure Dashboard

An overview of key Schneider awards and recognitions can be found here.

