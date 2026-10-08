Schneider Electric Pioneers Energy Technology to Accelerate Smart Transformation and Sustainable Growth at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026



EQS Newswire / 08/10/2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, concluded Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026 today under the theme "Powering Hong Kong's Next Era: Energy, AI and Growth." Gathering over 800 policymakers, business executives, and market innovators, the summit explores how the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand in energy, and how energy technology can bridge the gap to advance the city's smart transformation and sustainable growth.



Kevin Choi (8th from left), JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Jean-Pascal Tricoire (9th from left), Chairman of Schneider Electric, Jonathan Chiu (7th from left), President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and partner representatives, attended Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026.



"We are building a complete AI ecosystem: frontier research, world-class computing infrastructure, AI-enabled public services, responsible governance framework, and a talent base that reaches every part of society," said Kevin Choi, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government. "Turning AI into real economic and social value needs industry, research institutions and the community working together. With our international connectivity and our close ties with the Mainland, Hong Kong is well placed to be your partner in this journey."



(From left) Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, was joined by Lee Williamson, Editorial Director, Asia of Fortune, for a leadership dialogue on "The Next Frontier of Innovation, Impact and Growth."



"We are entering a defining era where energy and AI are becoming inseparable," said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong. "As demand for AI continues to surge, so too does the need for timely deployment of efficient, resilient and intelligent energy infrastructure. At Schneider Electric, we believe the future will be powered by energy intelligence, advancing the digital backbone essential to Hong Kong's next era of sustainable growth and innovation."



Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, delivered the opening keynote, "A Defining Moment for Advancing Energy Tech in Hong Kong."



Co-innovating Hong Kong's I&T Ecosystem



Featuring a distinguished line-up of expert speakers, the summit hosted a series of insightful panel discussions exploring how AI, innovation, and sustainability can strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness.



(From left) Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia, Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup, and Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council (Moderator), exchanged insights on powering the future of AI through an integrated ecosystem.



The panel discussion, "Executive Insight: Powering the Future of AI Through an Integrated Ecosystem," brought together Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia, Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup. Moderated by Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council, the session explored the future of AI through the lens of long-term strategy, cross-sector collaboration, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability governance.



(From left) Farrukh Shad, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric, Patrick Ho, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and David Kim, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, discussed how connected intelligence can drive sustainable growth.



In another session, "The Sustainable Growth Imperative: Connecting Intelligence for Greater Impact," featured Farrukh Shad, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric, Patrick Ho, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and David Kim, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. They shared insights on leveraging connected intelligence across operations, finance, and sustainability to drive measurable business outcomes, enhance operational resilience, and create long-term value.



(From left) Johnny Cheuk, Senior Vice President & Hong Kong Executive Leader of AECOM, Donald Choi, Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, Calvin Lee Kwan, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management, and Grace Kwok, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council (Moderator), shared insights on how technology, partnership, and action in the built environment can drive Hong Kong's growth.



The panel discussion, "Hong Kong's Growth Engine: Technology, Partnership and Action in the Built Environment," gatheredJohnny Cheuk, Hong Kong Executive Leader & Senior Vice President of AECOM, Donald Choi, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and Calvin Lee Kwan, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management. Moderated by Grace Kwok, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council, the session spotlighted the role of technology, collaboration, and action in unlocking the transformative potential of Hong Kong's built environment, particularly the Northern Metropolis.



Reaffirming Schneider Electric's commitment to fostering a robust and diverse I&T ecosystem, the summit was also supported by a range of industry associations.



Schneider Electric Hong Kong showcased its latest AI-powered energy technology portfolio that accelerates efficiency and sustainability.



Powering Growth with Energy Technologies



At the summit, Schneider Electric showcased how its latest energy technologies can help businesses enhance efficiency and strengthen resilience while supporting Hong Kong's journey toward carbon neutrality by 2050.



Buildings: Transforming into Strategic Business Assets



, an AI-powered platform that unifies operations across energy, power, and building management for real-time optimization and predictive insights, can boost operational efficiency by up to 50%.



EV Charging: Electrifying Private Vehicles, Commercial Fleets, Car Parks, and Depots



Schneider Electric's



Data Centers: Engineering the Backbone of AI Factories



Schneider Electric's



Power and Grids: Enabling the Energy Transition at Scale



The leading 6 . With its digital-native, water-resistant, and modular architecture, it enables predictive maintenance, improves network visibility, and is ideal for modern smart grid applications.



Hashtag: #SchneiderElectric

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.



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Learn more about Advancing Energy Tech on Schneider Electric Insights.





News Source: Schneider Electric

"We are building a complete AI ecosystem: frontier research, world-class computing infrastructure, AI-enabled public services, responsible governance framework, and a talent base that reaches every part of society," said. "Turning AI into real economic and social value needs industry, research institutions and the community working together. With our international connectivity and our close ties with the Mainland, Hong Kong is well placed to be your partner in this journey.""We are entering a defining era where energy and AI are becoming inseparable," said. "As demand for AI continues to surge, so too does the need for timely deployment of efficient, resilient and intelligent energy infrastructure. At Schneider Electric, we believe the future will be powered by energy intelligence, advancing the digital backbone essential to Hong Kong's next era of sustainable growth and innovation."Featuring a distinguished line-up of expert speakers, the summit hosted a series of insightful panel discussions exploring how AI, innovation, and sustainability can strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness.The panel discussion,brought together, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia,, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup. Moderated by, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council, the session explored the future of AI through the lens of long-term strategy, cross-sector collaboration, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability governance.In another session,featured, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric,, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. They shared insights on leveraging connected intelligence across operations, finance, and sustainability to drive measurable business outcomes, enhance operational resilience, and create long-term value.The panel discussion,gathered, Hong Kong Executive Leader & Senior Vice President of AECOM,, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority,, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management. Moderated by, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council, the session spotlighted the role of technology, collaboration, and action in unlocking the transformative potential of Hong Kong's built environment, particularly the Northern Metropolis.Reaffirming Schneider Electric's commitment to fostering a robust and diverse I&T ecosystem, the summit was also supported by a range of industry associations.At the summit, Schneider Electric showcased how its latest energy technologies can help businesses enhance efficiency and strengthen resilience while supporting Hong Kong's journey toward carbon neutrality by 2050. EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation , an AI-powered platform that unifies operations across energy, power, and building management for real-time optimization and predictive insights, can boost operational efficiency by up to 50%.Schneider Electric's end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio is designed to support charge point operators (CPOs), building owners and enterprises in advancing their sustainability journey, spanning a full range of AC and DC EV charging hardware, load management, power distribution, battery energy storage, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies, and one-stop local service support.Schneider Electric's full AI factory portfolio includes fully engineered reference designs, digital twin simulations, liquid and air cooling, 800 VDC and high-density power, prefabricated solutions, as well as lifecycle software and services – all purpose-built to enable future-ready AI infrastructure at scale.The leading SF 6 -free medium voltage switchgear portfolio , powered by pure air and vacuum switching, reduces carbon impact by eliminating the greenhouse gas SF. With its digital-native, water-resistant, and modular architecture, it enables predictive maintenance, improves network visibility, and is ideal for modern smart grid applications.Hashtag: #SchneiderElectricThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.News Source: Schneider Electric 08/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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