Schneider Electric Q1 Revenues Rise; Lifts FY23 Organic Growth View

(RTTNews) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter revenues were 8.49 billion euros, up 12.3 percent on a reported basis and up 15.8 percent organically. Both businesses delivered double-digit organic growth in the quarter.

Energy Management revenues were 6.49 billion euros, a growth of 14.3 percent on a reported basis, while organic growth was 18 percent.

Industrial Automation revenues grew 6.1 percent from last year to 2.01 billion euros, while organic growth was 10 percent.

Products revenues, which represents 56 percent of total revenues, grew 11 percent organically. Systems revenues, which represents 26 percent of total revenues grew 32 percent organic. Software & Services revenues went up 12 percent organically.

The company said all regions contributed to the result.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company upgraded its 2023 financial target, noting that the global supply chain environment continues to ease, supporting the execution of the company's order backlog, while demand remains at high levels.

Adjusted EBITA growth is now expected between 16 percent and 21 percent organic, while previous view was between 12 percent and 16 percent.

Organic revenue growth is now projected to be in the range of 10 percent to 13 percent, up from previous forecast of growth of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Adjusted EBITA margin would be up 100bps to 130bps organic, compared to earlier estimate of up 50bps to 80bps organic. This implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 17.6 percent to 17.9 percent.