Schneider Electric Q3 Revenues Climb On Data Center Growth; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF.PK, SU.PA, SND.DE), a French energy technology company, reported Friday higher third-quarter revenues with growth in all regions, supported by Data Centers. Further, the firm upgraded fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the third quarter, revenues were €11.46 billion, up 17.9 percent from last year on a reported basis and up 16.9 percent organically.

Total Energy Management revenues climbed 19.6 percent from last year to €9.62 billion, and total Industrial Automation revenues grew 9.7 percent to €1.85 billion.

All regions were growing, led by China & East Asia with growth of 26 percent organically, and North America up 20 percent organically.

In the quarter, organic growth was 17 percent in Products, majority volume-driven, and 22 percent in Systems.

Software & Services revenues grew 7 percent organic.

The company noted that Data Centers, as expected, remained a key growth driver as the firm continues to execute on its backlog while seeing triple-digit demand growth in the quarter, providing increasing visibility into 2027 and 2028.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects all four end-markets to drive growth, Data Center & Networks to sustain strong momentum, and all four regions to deliver topline increase, led by U.S., China and India.

The company added that productivity and operating leverage to contribute positively to adjusted EBITA margin.

Further, for fiscal 2026, Schneider Electric now expects Adjusted EBITA growth of between 18 percent and 21 percent organic and revenue growth of 12 percent to 14 percent, both in organic terms.

The company previously expected 2026 adjusted EBITA growth of between 14 percent and 19 percent organic, with revenue growth of 10 percent to 13 percent organic.

Adjusted EBITA margin is now expected to be up 100 basis points to 120 basis points organic, implying Adjusted EBITA margin of around 19.7 percent to 19.9 percent.

Schneider Electric added that it remains committed to its share buyback program of €2.5 billion to €3.5 billion through 2030.

The Group expects a pause in 2027 and 2028 with acceleration thereafter, before completion of the program by the end of 2030.