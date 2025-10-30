Schneider Electric Q3 Revenues Up; Sees FY25 Organic Revenue, Margin At Low-end Of View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday higher revenues in its third quarter, and confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook. Meanwhile, organic revenue growth and margin improvement are currently expected to be towards the lower half of the range.

In Paris, the shares were losing around 2.4 percent to trade at 251.35 euros.

According to the firm, the outlook confirmation reflects continued strong demand trends in electrification, automation and digitalization, as well as the ongoing uncertain geopolitical environment, and incorporating the impacts of trade tariffs enacted or formally announced to-date.

The company said the targets are already reflected in current market expectations.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect an organic growth in adjusted EBITA of 10 percent to 15 percent

Schneider Electric currently expects organic revenue growth towards the lower half of the expected range of 7 percent to 10 percent.

Adjusted EBITA margin would be towards the lower half the range of an increase of 50 to 80 basis points organically. This implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 18.7 percent to 19.0 percent

In the third quarter, revenues were 9.72 billion euros, an year-over-year growth of 4.4 percent on a reported basis and 9.0 percent organically. All four regions contributed to organic growth, mainly North America with a 14.5 percent increase, the firm noted.

Total Energy Management revenues increased 5.1 percent year-over-year to 8.04 billion euros. Total Industrial Automation revenues grew 1.4 percent from last year to 1.68 billion euros.