|
06.07.2022 12:34:07
Schneider Electric, Rexel, Legrand Confirm Statement Of Objection From Competition Authority
(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) said it has received a statement of objections from the French Competition Authority regarding breach of competition rules. The Authority alleges that the pricing autonomy of some distributors in the French market would have been limited. Schneider Electric said it will submit response in due course.
Rexel also received a statement of objections from the French Competition Authority, as a follow-up to the investigations carried out in 2018. The investigators believe that Rexel had implemented practices with some of its suppliers whose purpose was allegedly to restrict its freedom to determine its resale prices. The latest objection specifically targets the special price agreement mechanism, the company said.
Separately, Legrand said it has received a statement of objections from the Authority concerning the derogation mechanism with its distributors on the French market.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX schließt mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX beendet die Sitzung deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsende mit deutlichen Gewinnen. An den asiatischen Börsen endete der Handel am Donnerstag mit Pluszeichen.