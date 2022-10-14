Schneider Electric Showcases Advances in Electrical Technology at NECA Austin 2022

Industry experts onsite for interviews and brand-new product demos at Schneider Electric booth, #2502

Austin, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will present at the NECA 2022 Convention & Trade Show, Oct. 15-18 in Austin, Texas. The session will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:00pm CT and will provide electric contractors with architectural insights for the factory of the future, which can also be applied to data center architecture and planning to achieve similar benefits such as network redundancy, resiliency and sustainability.

Beyond the presentation, Schneider Electric will be providing a sneak preview into a brand new, NEC 2020 compliant combination service entrance device (CSED) that is both feature-rich and contractor friendly (embargoed until October 16, 2022 at 8 a.m. CT with embargo information and interviews/demos available upon request).

Schneider Electric will also feature its newest offerings in Commercial & Industrial, Connected Home and Buildings including:

ArkBlok 2500

FlexSet line expansion

VisiPacT safety switch

I-Line Enable module

Schneider Electric will be joined by customer partners Qmerit, North America's leading installer network for EV Charging and other electrification technologies.

Speaking Session

Who: Joseph Reele, VP of Solutions Architects, Schneider Electric What: Data Center of the Future: Powered by Electric Contractors Where: Schneider Electric Booth #2502 When: Sunday, October 16 from 2:00 PM – 2:50 PM CT

Schneider Electric experts will be available on site for more media interviews, including:



Rohan Kelkar – EVP for Global Power Products, Schneider Electric

Michael Lotfy – SVP for Global Power Products, Schneider Electric

Joseph Reele – VP of Solutions Architects, Schneider Electric

Richard Korthauer – SVP of Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric

Bradley Johnson – Business Development Manager for Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric

To schedule your interview, please contact Kappie Kopp, PR Agency Contact for Schneider Electric: kappie.kopp@teamlewis.com.

Schneider Electric Media Relations – Thomas Eck; 919-266-8623; Thomas.Eck@se.com

PR Agency for Schneider Electric – Kappie Kopp; 919 741 9446; Kappie.Kopp@team.lewis.com

