Schneider Electric Stock Falls 10% After PTC Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric SE (SU.PA) is down 9.72 percent, losing EUR29.45 to EUR273.55 on Monday. The move comes after the French energy technology company agreed to acquire PTC Inc. for EUR205 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately EUR22.6 billion, or EUR23.7 billion including enterprise value.

Schneider Electric is currently trading at EUR273.55, down from the previous close of EUR303.00 after opening at EUR280.00 on the Paris Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between EUR270.30 and EUR284.20 during the session, with trading volume at 1.63 million shares versus average volume of 774,656.

The acquisition is expected to be funded through approximately EUR5 billion to EUR6 billion of new equity and EUR16 billion to EUR17 billion of new debt. Schneider Electric expects the deal to be immediately low-single-digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year of full consolidation, rising to mid- to high-single-digit accretion including full run-rate synergies. The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2027.

Shares have traded between EUR220.40 and EUR312.30 over the past 52 weeks.