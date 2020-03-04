Schneider Electric Underwrites $250,000 to Improve Foxboro Town Common and Create STEM Scholarship Fund for Foxboro High School Graduates

FOXBORO, Mass., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this evening during the Foxboro Board of Selectmen meeting, Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will make two substantial commitments totaling $250,000 to the town of Foxboro, home of one of the major hubs of Schneider Electric's North American Operations.

Schneider Electric has agreed to a $150,000 commitment to underwrite the modernization of the electrical distribution system, control systems, lighting and other energy infrastructure supporting Foxboro's Town Common. The modernization project will enhance the efficiency of the electrical infrastructure in a safe and sustainable manner, ensuring the Town Common remains a central point of community action and activities now and for future generations. The company has also committed to the creation of a $100,000 scholarship fund for Foxboro High School graduates pursuing careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professions. Graduating seniors from Foxboro attending university or college to study in a STEM-related field will be eligible to apply during the 2020-2021 academic year.

"From the annual Summer concert series to the Holiday tree lighting event, the Town Common is the heartbeat of Foxboro. However, for far too long it has been plagued with electric maintenance and antiquated infrastructure challenges that have kept it from becoming a bigger part of our community and attracting visitors to our town," said William Keegan, Town Manager, Foxboro. "We're excited to build on our decades long relationship with Schneider Electric to upgrade the electrical infrastructure for the Town Common and help us achieve our civic, entertainment and education goals, all while becoming more sustainable and ultimately saving in long-term costs."

Schneider Electric's ongoing relationship with the Town dates back more than a century through the company's acquisition of Invensys in 2014 and previously the Foxboro Company. The relationship includes monetary donations and land that have gone towards establishing the Invensys Foxboro YMCA and the creation of the Schneider Electric Learning Center at the Lane Homestead. In addition, the company and its active employee base provide ongoing support to a host of community and school endeavors.

"We believe strongly in investing in Foxboro and are proud to fund these two very important initiatives which will benefit citizens for years to come," said Steve Sacco, vice president, Safety, Environment, and Real Estate, Schneider Electric. "We aim to support the communities where we have a presence and that our employees call home."

