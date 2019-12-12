Schneider Electric Wins 'AI/ Machine Learning Innovation' and 'Edge Project of the Year' at the 2019 SDC Awards

- EcoStruxure IT™, the Industry's next-generation Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution wins 'AI/Machine Learning (ML) Innovation of the Year'

- 'Edge project of the year' award secured for EcoStruxure IT deployment in collaboration with the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Elite Channel Partner EfficiencyIT

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced that it has won two categories at the 2019 SDC Awards for 'AI/Machine Learning Innovation of the Year' and 'edge project of the year.'

"I'm delighted to accept these prestigious awards on behalf of Schneider Electric," said Marc Garner Vice President, Secure Power Division UK&I. "As the industry's next-generation data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platform, EcoStruxure IT leverages AI and ML technologies to proactively prevent downtime in data centre and edge computing environments. The software also provides end-users and partners with increased visibility that streamlines servicing and improves both operational and energy efficiency, something, which was instrumental for the Wellcome Sanger Institute."

The award for 'AI/Machine Learning Innovation of the Year' was presented to Schneider Electric for their next-generation DCIM platform EcoStruxure IT, which brings secure, vendor agnostic, wherever-you-go monitoring for all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets. With the ability to integrate securely with other manufacturer applications, the software delivers complete visibility into today's data centre and edge environments, from anywhere, at any time and on any device via the cloud.

In collaboration with Elite Channel Partner EfficiencyIT (EIT), Schneider Electric was awarded a second accolade for 'edge project of the year' for work completed for prestigious customer, the Wellcome Sanger Institute. The Wellcome Sanger Institute is one of the world leaders in genomic research and its research deals with some of the biggest medical research questions across the biggest challenges in human diseases - from cancer and malaria to measles and cholera.

Essential to the research function are the Institute's DNA sequencing machines, which produce terabytes of raw information each day. Due to the vast quantity of data, the criticality of local applications and the need for ultra-low latency, cloud hosting would present them with a number of complications and incur significant connectivity costs. The Institute, therefore, hosts Europe's largest, on-premise genomic data centre and uses its high-performance processing capabilities to store and analyse data in real-time.

Under the guidance of EIT, Sanger has deployed Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT to proactively manage the data centre, and to improve energy efficiency and resiliency. The campus has issues with power reliability, and any outage could result in loss of important genomic data and costly replacement of sequencing chemicals. Therefore, to protect the laboratory processes from downtime, the Institute has installed individual Schneider Electric Smart-UPS™uninterruptible power supplies on each of its sequencers.

"EcoStruxure IT was selected due to its open-based architecture, which allows us to integrate with the technology already in place on campus, and because we considered it best-in-class for the Institute's requirements," said Simon Binley, Data Centre Manager, Wellcome Sanger Institute. "The platform provides us with increased visibility into the entire data centre environment and enables us to improve energy efficiency, meaning in time, more funding will be available for critical research that will benefit all of humankind."

