Schneider Electric Wins Multiple Awards Showcasing Digital Customer Experience and Innovation

Schneider Electric honored by Ava Digital Awards for excellence in digital creativity, branding, and strategy

mySchneider Distributor Experience wins 2022 WebAward for B2B Standard of Excellence by The Web Marketing Association

Company continues to instill leadership as a digital partner with an award-winning personalized experience for businesses

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been honored with three AVA Digital Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, as well as a 2022 WebAward from The Web Marketing Association.

The AVA Digital Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals , is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. Work ranges from digital campaigns and audio and video production, to website development, social media engagement, and mobile marketing. After facing off against over 2,500 global entries, including companies like Microsoft, Dell, AT&T, and McKinsey, Schneider Electric won the Platinum award for the US Microgrids SEO campaign, as well as two Gold awards for the mySchneider Personalized Partner Experience and the B2C Connected Home Experience.

The Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition recognizes excellence for website development through an independent panel of expert judges from around the world that review sites across 86 industries. The WebAward Competition is a premier award recognition program for website developers and the online marketing community and only the best are recognized with a WebAward. Schneider Electric's mySchneider Distributor Experience was recognized with the B2B Standard of Excellence Award. Best websites are selected by judging across seven criteria – design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation and content. The mySchneider Distributor Experience offers a customized experience providing 24/7 access to all the content, software, tools and services distributors need to manage their business. Schneider Electric continues to demonstrate leadership in digital innovation and as a strong partner for digital transformation for end-users and partners.

"In this fast-paced, connected world, we promise our customers and partners that we will bring the latest tools, resources, trainings, and programs to support their needs," said Erin Kalidindi, Schneider Electric's Vice President of Digital Customer Experience, North America. "We strive to ensure our web and digital platforms provide the best customer experience possible, and we're honored to be recognized for this by the AVA Digital Awards and The Web Marketing Association."

Schneider Electric is helping its customers succeed through the following international award-winning digital platforms:

mySchneider: mySchneider is a digital, personalized experience dedicated to enabling and driving business growth for Schneider Electric's customers. It delivers best-in-class digital customer journeys and personalized customer experience to generate measurable impact and improve customer satisfaction. mySchneider has over 12K monthly active users across North America accessing the services, content, and tools to help daily and drive business growth.

This campaign positions Schneider Electric's thought leadership through an empathetic experience that feels like a conversation with an expert. It has resulted in 66% traffic increase, 33% increase in time spent on page, and more than 350 backlinks. B2C Connected Home Experience: Educates consumers on the value of smart energy management in their homes. It lays out steps homeowners can take to make their homes more sustainable with smart energy tools such as a home power monitor, smart switches and outlets, and an innovative, award-winning electrical panel that simplifies adding solar, EV charging, batteries and generators.

Schneider Electric focuses on end-to-end digital experiences that deliver frictionless digital relationships of the future for customers and frontline employees to enable growth and customer loyalty.

To register for mySchneider or log in and see what's new, please visit https://www.se.com/myschneider/ .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

