05.05.2022 15:00:00
Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences
GREEN BAY, Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:
- Bank of America Transportation, Airlines & Industrials Conference: Thursday, May 19, 2022. Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
- Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference: Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer will host investor meetings and participate in a virtual fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 8:35 a.m. (Eastern Time).
- UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference: Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer, and Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:10 p.m. (Eastern Time).
A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider's Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-HaulTruckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook,LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
Media Relations Contact
Kara Leiterman, Schneider
M 920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com
Investor Relations Contact
Steve Bindas, Schneider
920-357-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com
